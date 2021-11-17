USA One Day National Championship, South vs USA U19: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Match 12 of the USA National One Day Championship sees the South lock horns against USA U19 at Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston, Texas.

The South faced the Mid-Atlantic in their previous encounter and won a thriller of a contest. Electing to bowl first, the South bowlers did a fine job of knocking over the Mid-Atlantic side on 239. The batters did start positively but kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Evroy Dyer remained unbeaten on 56 to guide his side across the line. They chased down the total with one wicket in hand and nine balls to spare.

USA U19 side, on the other hand, suffered a loss in their last game against West Blue. The bowlers did a very good job of restricting the West Blue to 239 in their 50 overs. What followed was a disappointing show from the batters as they were bundled out for 210, falling short by 29 runs. They need to be at their best while facing South in their next outing.

South vs USA U19 West Match Details:

Match: South vs USA U19, Match 12, USA Men’s National Championship

Date and Time: November 18th 2021, Thursday, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Prairie View Cricket Complex, Houston, Texas, USA

South vs USA U19 Red Pitch Report

The pitch at Prairie View Cricket Complex is good for batting. The batters can play their strokes freely as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers go on a journey on missing their mark.

South vs USA U19 Weather Forecast

The temperature in Houston on Thursday will range between 9 and 19 degrees Celsius.

South vs USA U19 Red Probable XIs

South

Aaron Jones picked up three wickets with the ball. Evroy Dyer, Sahil Charania and Ateendra Subramanian too chipped in with two wickets apiece. The top-order batters contributed and Dyerin at the end played a brilliant innings of 56* to take his side home.

Probable XI

Rishi Bhardwaj, Sagar Patel, Mark Parchment, Lahiru Milantha, Aaron Jones, Zain Sayed, Steven Taylor, Sahil Charania, Evroy Dyer, Amila Aponso, Ateendra Subramanian

USA U19

Ritwik Behera picked up three wickets and was well-supported by Rohan Posanipally and Yasir Mohammad who picked up two wickets each. Ritwik Behera top-scored with 37 but the batters failed to build partnerships as they were knocked over on 210, losing the game by 29 runs.

Probable XI

Rehman Dar, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Rahul Jariwala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Ritwik Behera, Yasir Mohammad, Ishan Sharma, Ali Sheikh, Rohan Phadke, Abhiram Bolisetty, Rohan Posanipally

South vs USA U19 Match Prediction

The South won a thriller of a contest against Mid-Atlantic in their last game whereas USA U19 side put in a disappointing performance as they lost by 29 runs against West Blue. Both will look to be at their best when they meet on Thursday.

South look like a well-settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Thursday

Prediction: South to win this encounter

