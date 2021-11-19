USA One Day National Championship, South vs West Red: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

South and West Red Rocks will lock horns in the final of the 2021 USA Men’s National Championship. Prairie View Cricket Complex 5 in Houston, Texas will host this exciting clash on 19th November.

The South defeated the USA U19 side in their last game. Batting first, South posted a massive 294 on the board thanks to a brilliant innings of 94 from Hanchand Hamilton. The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters as they defended the total successfully. They knocked over USA U19 for 250, winning the game by 44 runs and sealing a berth in the final of the competition.

West Red defeated the East in their previous fixture to qualify for the final. After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, the West Red bowlers put in a brilliant performance. The East batters struggled throughout the innings and could only manage to post a total of 166. Good contributions from the top-order batters meant that West Red chased down the modest total in the 36th over with eight wickets in hand. Both sides will be eager to perform in a similar way in the final of the competition on Friday.

South vs West Red Match Details

Match: South vs West Red, Final, USA Men’s National Championship

Date and Time: November 19th 2021, Friday, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Prairie View Cricket Complex 5, Houston, Texas, USA

South vs West Red Pitch Report

The pitch at Prairie View Cricket Complex 5 is a belter of a track. Batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Bowlers will need to be wary and on their toes while bowling on this surface.

South vs West Red Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Friday. The temperature in Houston is expected to range between 12 and 19 degrees Celsius.

South vs West Red Probable XIs

South

On the back of some brilliant innings from Hanchand Hamilton (94) and Aaron Jones (51), South posted 294 on the board against USA U19 in their previous game. Steven Taylor picked up three wickets and was well-supported by Kumar Duvvarapu and Amila Aponso, who chipped in with two wickets each to defend the total successfully.

Probable XI

Ateendra Subramanian, Matthew Comerie, Steven Taylor, Sagar Patel, Mark Parchment, Aaron Jones, Hanchand Hamilton, Kumar Duvvarapu, Sahil Charania, Evroy Dyer, Amila Aponso

West Red

Ruchir Joshi and Saurabh Netravalkar broke the back of the East batting lineup as both picked up three wickets apiece, helping them restrain the East to 166 runs. The top-order batters contributed with the bat as they chased down the total with ease to enter the final on Friday.

Probable XI

Saurabh Netravalkar, Ruchir Joshi, Samson Bhati, Shamith Pasula, Shehan Jayasurya, Sid Mattani, Vatsal Vaghela, David White, Saideep Ganesh, Shripal Modani, Josh Dascombe

South vs West Red Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off wins in their previous fixtures and will be raring to go in the final of the competition. Both sides have played a good brand of cricket so far, and it promises to be a cracking contest on Friday.

West Red looks a well-balanced unit— expect them to lift the title on Friday.

Prediction: West Red to win this encounter

South vs West Red Live Streaming

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Cricket USA’s YouTube Channel and FanCode

