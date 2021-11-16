USA One Day National Championship South West vs East: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

In the eighth match of the USA National One Day Championship, South West will locks horns with East at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday.

South West suffered a loss against West Red in their opening game of the competition. After electing to bowl first, their bowlers did a decent job of restricting West Red to 213. However, what followed next was a disappointing performance from their batters, as they were bundled out for 158 in 41.2 overs. They will need to be at their absolute best against East Zone to emerge victorious.

Meanwhile, East Zone faced Midwest in their opening fixture. In a high-scoring game, Midwest posted a massive total of 300 runs on the board. East, in response, were knocked over in the last over, falling short by 18 runs. They will be eager to register their first win of the competition on Tuesday.

South West vs East Match Details

Match: South West vs East, Match 8, USA Men’s National Championship.

Date and Time: November 16th 2021, Tuesday; 09:00 PM IST.

Venue: Prairie View Cricket Complex, Houston, Texas, USA.

South West vs East Pitch Report

The pitch at the Prairie View Cricket Complex is a belter. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, and the bowling side often struggles to keep a lid on the scoring rate. Another high-scoring game can be expected on Tuesday.

South West vs East Weather Forecast

The temperature in Houston on Tuesday could hover between 21 and 27 degrees Celsius.

South West vs East Probable XIs

South West

Nosthush Kenjige picked up four wickets while Sujith Gowda snared three to help South West knock out West Red for 213. Shayan Jahangir top-scored with 44, but the other South West batters failed to come to the party as the team fell short of their target.

Probable XI

Sushant Modani, Shayan Jahangir, Sujith Gowda, William Ludick, Ali Samad, Majid Zubair, Nosthush Kenjige, Hamza Bangash, Karthik Gattepalli, Shuja Naqvi, Laksh Parikh.

East

Bhaskar Yadram starred with the ball, picking up six wickets. Karim Gore, too, chipped in with three scalps as Midwest posted 300 runs on the board. Dominique Rikhi, opening the batting, smashed a century, but a lack of support from the other end meant East fell short.

Probable XI

Randall Wilson, Dominique Rikhi, Gajanand Singh, Jaladh Dua, Akshay Homraj, Bhaskar Yadram, Karima Gore, Trinson Carmichael, Damion Jacobs, Taahaa Warraich, Juanoy Drysdale.

South West vs East Match Prediction

Both sides lost their respective opening games, and will be eager to bounce back in the tournament. Players from both sides failed to fire, contributing to their defeats in their respective tournament openers.

The East team looks strong on paper, so expect them to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: East to win this game.

Edited by Bhargav

