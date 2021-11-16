USA One Day National Championship, USA U19 vs West Blue: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

USA U19 lock horns against West Blue in the seventh match of the USA National One Day Championship. Prairie View Cricket Complex 2 in Houston, Texas will host this encounter.

USA U19 side was brilliant in their opening game against Mid-Atlantic. After being asked to bat first, USA U19 side posted 259 on the board. Rahul Jariwala displayed a batting masterclass, hitting a ton.

The bowlers then backed their batters to knock over the Mid-Atlantic side on 223, winning the game by 36 runs. USA U19 side won the game convincingly and will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

West Blue, meanwhile, was part of a thrilling contest against the South Zone. After being put in to bat, West Blue scored 242, losing eight wickets.

The bowlers needed to be on their toes while defending this total and wickets at regular intervals meant that the game went down to the wire.

Ayan Desai of West Blue held his nerve in the last over to defend four runs successfully, winning the game by one run. They will be high in confidence after that win and will be looking to be at their best against the USA U19 side on Tuesday.

USA U19 vs West Blue Match Details:

Match: USA U19 vs West Blue, Match 7, USA Men’s National Championship

Date and Time: November 16, 2021, Tuesday, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Prairie View Cricket Complex 2, Houston, Texas, USA

USA U19 vs West Blue Pitch Report

The pitch at Prairie View Cricket Complex 2 is a balanced track. The batters can play their strokes more freely once they get set.

The spinners will play a major role as the ball tends to hold a bit in the surface as the game progresses.

USA U19 vs West Blue Weather Forecast

The temperature in Houston on Tuesday will range between 21 and 27 degrees Celsius. We expect a full game as there is no rain predicted on Tuesday.

USA U19 vs West Blue Probable XIs

USA U19

Rehman Dar (57) and Rahul Jariwala (116) helped them post 259 on the board against Mid-Atlantic in their opening game. Ritwik Behera picked up three wickets and was well supported by the other bowlers as they defended the target successfully.

Probable XI

Rehman Dar, Abhiram Bolisetty, Skanda Rohit Sharma, Rahul Jariwala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Ritwik Behera, Ali Sheikh, Aditya Gupta, Sai Teja Mukkamalla, Rohan Posanipally

West Blue

Andries Gous (67) and Prajith Mudi (61) put up a solid opening stand to help them post 242 in the first innings.

Marty Kain starred with the ball, picking up four wickets as he broke the back of the South Zone’s batting lineup and helping his side win the game by one run.

Probable XI

Andries Gous, Prajith Mudi, Deepak Rajendran, Marty Kain, Nisarg Patel, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Elmore Hutchinson, Jaideep Reddy, Gayan Fernando, Vedant Jain

USA U19 vs West Blue Match Prediction

Both sides have won their respective opening games and will be high in confidence. Bowlers from both sides played a major role in the win and will look to repeat their performances on Tuesday.

West Blue looks a balanced side and expect them to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: West Blue to win this encounter.

