USA One Day National Championship, West Blue vs Mid-Atlantic: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

West Blue will lock horns with Mid-Atlantic in the ninth match of the USA National Championship. Prairie View Cricket Complex 5 in Houston, Texas will host this encounter.

West Blue defeated USA U19 in their previous fixture. After being asked to bat first, West Blue managed to put 239 on the board, losing eight wickets. The bowlers then stepped up to defend the total. They did a fine job of knocking over the USA U19 side on 210, winning the game by 29 runs. West Blue will be hoping to continue the winning momentum.

Mid-Atlantic side, meanwhile, suffered a loss in their last game against South Zone. It was a nail-biting match that went down to the wire.

Mid-Atlantic were knocked over on 239 in the 48th over after they were asked to bat first. The bowlers tried hard and even picked up nine wickets, but South Zone batters held their nerves to chase down the total with one wicket in hand and nine balls to spare.

The Mid-Atlantic side should be on their toes while facing West Blue in their next outing.

West Blue vs Mid-Atlantic Match Details

Match: West Blue vs Mid-Atlantic, Match 9, USA Men’s National Championship

Date and Time: November 18th 2021, Thursday, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Prairie View Cricket Complex 5, Houston, Texas, USA

West Blue vs Mid-Atlantic Pitch Report

The pitch at Prairie View Cricket Complex 5 is a balanced one. The batters can play their strokes freely once set. The pacers from both sides will get some extra zip off the surface with the new ball.

West Blue vs Mid-Atlantic Weather Forecast

The temperature in Houston on Thursday will hover between 9 and 19 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

West Blue vs Mid-Atlantic Probable XIs

West Blue

Marty Kain scored a fifty and was well-supported by Prajith Mudi (43) and Nisarg Patel (40). Patel and Kain starred with the ball, picking up three wickets each as they defended the total successfully, winning the game by 29 runs.

Probable XI

Prajith Mudi, Deepak Rajendran, Cody Chetty, Marty Kain, Nisarg Patel, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Gayan Fernando, Rayaan Baghani, Vedant Jain, Ayan Desai, Devam Srivastava

Mid-Atlantic

There were good contributions from the batters with Ryan Scott top-scoring with 44, helping them post 239 on the board. Raj Bhavsar bagged four scalps and the other bowlers too chipped in with wickets but just couldn’t get across the line as they lost the game by one wicket.

Probable XI

Ryan Scott, Raj Bhavsar, Monank Patel, Milind Kumar, Gauranshu Sharma, Hiren Patel, Raymond Ramrattan, Justin Dill, Jasdeep Singh, Deep Joshi, Rasesh Behera, Dane Piedt

West Blue vs Mid-Atlantic Match Prediction

West Blue defeated USA U19 convincingly in their last fixture whereas Mid-Atlantic lost to South in a nail-biting contest. Both will be hoping to put their best foot forward on Thursday.

West Blue have the winning momentum behind them and are expected to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: West Blue to win this encounter

West Blue vs Mid-Atlantic Live Streaming

TV: N/A

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Cricket USA’s YouTube Channel and FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Dane Piedt to pick up three or more wickets? Yes No 1 votes so far