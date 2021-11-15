USA One Day National Championship, West Blue vs South: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

West Blue will kickstart their campaign in the USA National Championship when they lock horns with South on Monday (November 15).

Given the tournament's format, no side will have time for sighters and they will have to be at their best straightaway. The presence of USA internationals like Steven Taylor and Nisarg Patel makes this game worth watching as it promises to be an exciting battle.

West Blue vs South Match Details

Match: West Blue vs South, USA Men's National Championship.

Date and Time: November 15th, 2021, Monday, 9:00 PM IST.

Venue: Ground 6, MLC National Cricket Center at Prairie View Cricket Complex, Texas.

West Blue vs South Pitch Report

It is a new surface and this will be the first game at this venue. It is likely to hold up well for the whole game, but the skipper winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

West Blue vs South Weather Forecast

A clear day with bright sun is expected on Monday, while the temperature is likely to stay between 18 to 27 degrees Celsius. However, the humidity is likely to be on the higher side at 61%.

West Blue vs South Probable XIs

West Blue

Skipper Nisarg Patel is a vital player for the USA national team and he will be leading West Blue in this competition. Akashveer Saini, Cody Chetty and Ayan Desai will be the other key players for West Blue in this tournament.

Probable XI:

Nisarg Patel (C), Akashveer Saini, Andries Gous, Ayan Desai, Cody Chetty, Elmore Hutchinson, Gayan Fernando, Marty Kain, Mrunal Patel, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Timil Patel.

South

South have some star power in the form of Steven Taylor and Kyle Phillip. They also have Jaskaran Malhotra and Aaron Jones among their ranks to form a formidable side.

Probable XI

Aaron Jones (C), Amila Aponso, Ateendra Subramanian, Evroy Dyer, Hanchard Hamilton, Jaskaran Malhotra, Kyle Phillip, Mark Parchment, Steven Taylor, Sagar Patel, Rishi Bhardwaj.

West Blue vs South Match Prediction

Both West Blue and South have some severe firepower in their arsenal. Both sides are evenly matched on paper and it could be an exciting game on day one of the tournament.

The major difference is that West Blue are heavily dependent on their skipper Nisarg Patel. Meanwhile, South have some reliable names in the form of Aaron Jones, Steven Taylor and Jaskaran Malhotra to divide the added responsibility.

Prediction: South are likely to win this contest.

