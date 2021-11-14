USA One Day National Championships 2021:  Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming details

The Men's National Championships 2021 is all set to provide a new platform for budding cricketers in the USA to make a case for their selection towards the national team.
With the USA all set to play against Ireland soon, a lot of cricketers in the country will have a good chance to show their skills and get selected for that particular tour.
A total of eight teams will take part in the tournament, which will be divided into two groups of four. Each team will play three group games. The top two teams of the groups will take part in the grand finale.
All matches of the tournament will take place at different grounds of the MLC National Cricket Center at Prairie View Cricket Complex in Texas.
USA One Day National Championships 2021: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)
November 15, Monday
East vs Midwest, 9:00 PM
West Blue vs South, 9:00 PM
West Red vs South West, 9:00 PM
Mid-Atlantic vs USA 19, 9:00 PM
November 16, Tuesday
South vs Mid-Atlantic, 9:00 PM
Midwest vs West Red, 9:00 PM
USA 19 vs West Blue, 9:00 PM
South West vs East, 9:00 PM
November 18, Thursday
West Blue vs Mid-Atlantic, 9:00 PM
Midwest vs South West, 9:00 PM
East vs West Red, 9:00 PM
South vs USA 19, 9:00 PM
November 19, Friday
1st vs 2nd, 9:00 PM
3rd vs 4th, 9:00 PM
5th vs 6th, 9:00 PM
7th vs 8th, 9:00 PM
USA One Day National Championships 2021: Live Streaming Details
The following four matches will be streamed on USA Cricket's YouTube Channel:
East v Midwest
South v Mid-Atlantic
West Blue v Mid-Atlantic
Final
USA One Day National Championships 2021: Squads
Mid Atlantic Zone
Raj Bhavsar, Raymond Ramrattan, Sunny Sohal, Abhayjit Khangura, Gauranshu Sharma, Milind Kumar, Ryan Scott, Stephen Wiig, Monank Patel (c) & (Wk), Dane Piedt, Jessy Singh, Justin Dill, Rasesh Behera
East
Derick Narine, Trinson Carmichael, Xavier Marshall (c), Aryan Joshi, Bhaskar Yadram, Dominique Rikhi, Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Tahmid Ahmed, Akshay Homraj (Wk), Jaladh Dua, Damion Jacobs, Karima Gore, Taaha Warraich
South
Aaron Jones (c), Hanchard Hamilton, Matthew Comerie, Rishi Bhardwaj, Sagar Patel, Steven Taylor, Zain Sayed, Ateendra Subramanian, Duvvarapu Siva Kumar, Evroy Dyer, Jaskaran Malhotra (Wk), Amila Aponso, Kyle Phillip, Mark Parchment
West Zone Blues
Aakashveer Saini, Cody Chetty, Timil Patel, Ayan Desai, Harpreet Singh, Nisarg Patel (c), Ravi Timbawala, Andries Gous (Wk), Elmore Hutchinson, Gayan Fernando, Marty Kain, Mrunal Patel, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Vedant Jain
Mid West
Fahad Babar, Joshua Kind, Luke Schofield, Najam Iqbal, Ferhan Ali, Hasan Bemat, Mohit Patel, Karan Kumar (Wk), Nikhil Kanchan (c), Datta Yadavalli, Shaheer Hasan, Vraj Patel
South West
Corey Anderson (c), Ahmed Butt, Ali Samad, Hamza Bangash, Hamza Khalid, Karthik Gattepalli, Laksh Parikh, Nothush Kenjige, Shayan Jahangir, Shuja Naqvi, Sujith Gowda, Sushant Modani, Usman Rafiq, William Ludick
USA 19
Ali Sheikh (c), Abhiram Bolisetty, Abhiram Valisammagari, Aditya Gupta, Ishan Sharma, Rahul Jariwala, Rehman Dar, Ritwik Behera, Rohan Phadke, Rohan Posanipally, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Skanda Rohit Sharma, Yasir Mohammad
West Zone Reds
Saurabh Netravalkar (c), Hammad Azam, Harmeet Singh, Mohit Nataraj, Narsingh Deonarine, Neeraj Goel, Pranay Suri, Saideep Ganesh, Sagib Saleem, Shamith Pasula, Shehan Jayasuriya, Sid Matani, Vatsal Vaghela, Abhishek Paradkar