USA vs PNG, 2nd ODI: Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The USA will take on PNG in the second of two ODIs between the two teams on Thursday, September 9, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat.

On Monday, USA managed to beat PNG in the first game. In that match, PNG skipper Assad Vala top scored for his side with 61 off 74 balls. Despite the effort, PNG could only put a paltry 158 on the board after winning the toss and choosing to bat first.

Sese Bau chipped in with 31 runs before Nisarg Patel dismissed him. Patel came in handy with the ball, taking four wickets in the match.

USA won the game comfortably after chasing down the target in just 28.3 overs for the loss of three wickets. Charles Amini and Damien Ravu were the lone wicket-takers for PNG. Steven Taylor of the USA scored 82 (55) and was their standout performer. He was rightfully awarded the Man of the Match for the same.

With this win, the USA ended their five-match losing streak and are now favorites to win the second game. The head-to-head count between the two sides now stands at 3-1 in favor of the USA.

Assad Vala and Tony Ura are proven game-changers for the PNG side and will be required to be on top of their game if PNG are to make a comeback. Steven Taylor and Nisarg Patel should be firing on all cylinders if the United States want to maintain their dominance over PNG.

The PNG side failed to register a win, even against Nepal, as star batsmen Tony Ura and Assad Vala were dismissed for one and four respectively. However, there were a few silver linings for PNG in that defeat as Gaudi Toka took three wickets for just 18 runs and Chad Soper and Damien Ravu took two wickets each.

PNG won the toss and chose to bat first once again and were bundled out for 134, but the bowling unit made a match out of it by taking eight of Nepal's wickets in 39.3 overs.

Match Details

Match: - USA vs PNG, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: - September 9, 2021, Thursday 4:00pm IST

Venue: - Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat.

Weather Report

Sunny skies and intermittent clouds will be there during the course of the game. Temperatures are expected to be between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be approximately 60%. A gentle breeze is expected to blow across the ground.

Pitch Report

An evenly-poised wicket is expected to offer equal assistance to the bowlers as well as the batsmen. The captain who wins the toss, however, would like to bowl first. Anything around the 250-mark is a decent total on this surface.

Predicted Playing XIs

USA

The USA have started off well in the series and seem to have found the balance in the squad that has eluded them in the previous few matches. They are expected not to change the winning combination and field the same eleven as the previous match. Steven Taylor is the player to watch out for.

Playing XI: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monak Patel (wk), Gajanand Singh, Jaskaran Malhotra, Karima Gore, Jessy Singh, Elmore Hutchinson, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar (c), Nisarg Patel

Papua New Guinea

Despite not winning the series opener, PNG are not expected to make many changes to their side. They are likely to go in with the same eleven as the previous game. Assad Vala and Tony Ura are the players to watch out for. Chad Soper is expected to play after a good bowling performance against Nepal.

Playing XI: Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Gaudi Toka, Chad Soper, Jason Kila, Damien Ravu, Nosaina Pokana

Match Prediction

Although PNG are the better of the two sides on paper, the USA are leading 3-1 on head-to-head and will enter the second match as favorites. The PNG side have appeared to be rusty in the first contest but they cannot be written off as they have the ability to stage a comeback.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

