USA vs UAE Prediction: Who will win today’s ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

United States (USA) and United Arab Emirates (UAE) are set to face each other in the 9th Place Play-off of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Thursday, July 6 at 12:30 pm IST. The Takashinga Sports Club in Harare will host the encounter.

USA, led by Monank Patel, are yet to win a single match, having lost all six of their games thus far. They will be hoping to finish ninth among the 10 participating teams in the tournament. The likes of Gajanand Singh and Shayan Jahangir have been impressive for them, but overall, they have lacked firepower.

They will go into the game after losing to Ireland by six wickets in the 7th Place Play-off Semi-Final 1. After being put in to bat first, USA were bowled out for 196 in 42.4 overs. Sushant Modani and Saiteja Mukkamalla scored 55 runs each.

Noshtush Kenjige picked up two wickets for the USA, but Ireland chased down the target with ease with 15.4 overs left in their innings.

UAE, led by Muhammad Waseem, have had a similar campaign, having not won a single match thus far. They had a golden chance of beating Nepal in the 7th Place Play-off Semi-Final 1 before they ended up losing by three wickets.

After asking the opposition to chase down 182, USA reduced Nepal to 106 for seven. But Dipendra Singh Airee’s unbeaten 79 took Nepal to victory. Muhammad Jawadullah picked up three wickets, but to no avail.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 - USA vs UAE Prediction: Can the UAE beat the USA?

Both USA and UAE have struggled thoroughly in the tournament until now and will be looking to sign off with a win. The team batting second should be able to win this contest.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match.

