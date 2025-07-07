USA Women’s Conference T20 Championships 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The next round of the USA Women’s Conference T20 Championships 2025 will be played from July 7 to 10. All games will be hosted by the NY Oval at Albany in New York.

With the growing participation of women's players in the country, USA Cricket has moved from a regional to a zonal structure. The move has allowed more young players to display their talent and progress in their careers.

The competition will witness two conferences - East and West - with four zones each. Here's how they are slotted zone-wise:

East Conference - North East, South East, South Atlantic, North Atlantic

West Conference - South Central, South West, Mid-West and North-West

Notably, the players will be striving to secure a spot in the East and West Conference teams, which will compete at the Senior National Championship in October.

It is worth noting that the West Conference was played from June 30 to July 3 at Woodley in California. Under the leadership of Ritu Singh, Mid-West emerged the champions as they beat South West by seven wickets. Laasya Mullupudi was the top batter with 284 runs, while Simiksha Sivakumar had the highest tally of 10 wickets.

The tournament will be played in a double round-robin format, where each team plays against the other opposition twice. The top two teams will lock horns in the final encounter.

It will be interesting to see how the East Conference pans out in the coming days. Notably, North Atlantic skipper Aditiba Chudasama and South East leader Geetika Kodali will be the players to watch out for due to their international experience.

USA Women’s Conference T20 Championships 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings

Monday, June 30

Match 1 - North West vs. Mid-West, 6:30pm IST (9am Local)

Match 2 - South Central vs. South West, 6:30pm IST (9am Local)

Match 3 - North West vs. South Central, 10:30pm IST (2pm Local)

Match 4 - South West vs. Mid-West, 10:30pm IST (2pm Local)

Tuesday, July 1

Match 5 - South West vs. North West, 6:30pm IST (9am Local)

Match 6 - Mid-West vs. South Central, 6:30pm IST (9am Local)

Match 7 - Mid-West vs. North West, 10:30pm IST (2pm Local)

Match 8 - South Central vs. South West, 10:30pm IST (2pm Local)

Wednesday, July 2

Match 9 - South Central vs. North West, 6:30pm IST (9am Local)

Match 10 - South West vs. Mid-west, 6:30pm IST (9am Local)

Match 11 - North West vs. South West, 10pm IST (1:30pm Local)

Match 12 - Mid-west vs. South Central, 10pm IST (1:30pm Local)

Thursday, July 3

Final - TBD vs. TBD, 6:30pm IST (9am Local)

3rd Place - TBD vs. TBD, 6:30pm IST (9am Local)

Monday, July 7

Match 1 - North East vs. North Atlantic, 6:30pm IST (9am Local)

Match 2 - South Atlantic vs. South East, 6:30pm IST (9am Local)

Match 3 - North East vs. South Atlantic, 10:30pm IST (2pm Local)

Match 4 - North Atlantic vs. South East, 10:30pm IST (2pm Local)

Tuesday, July 8

Match 5 - South East vs. North East, 6:30pm IST (9am Local)

Match 6 - North Atlantic vs. South Atlantic, 6:30pm IST (9am Local)

Match 7 - North East vs. North Atlantic, 10:30pm IST (2pm Local)

Match 8 - South Atlantic vs. South East, 10:30pm IST (2pm Local)

Wednesday, July 9

Match 9 - South Atlantic vs. North East, 6:30pm IST (9am Local)

Match 10 - South East vs. North Atlantic, 6:30pm IST (9am Local)

Match 11 - South East vs. North East, 10:30pm IST (2pm Local)

Match 12 - North Atlantic vs. South Atlantic, 10:30pm IST (2pm Local)

Thursday, July 10

Final - TBD vs. TBD, 6:30pm IST (9am Local)

3rd Place - TBD vs. TBD, 6:30pm IST (9am Local)

USA Women’s Conference T20 Championships 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Interested fans can hop on to the USA Cricket YouTube channel to enjoy the live action of the tournament.

USA Women’s Conference T20 Championships 2025: Full Squads

North East

Dharshna Karthick, Shebani Bhaskar (Captain), Melanie Henry, Samantha Ramautar (Vice-Captain), Anushka Anavkar, Devika Pokhriyal, Sara Farooq, Mitali Tokas, Manasvi Ambawale, Madhuri Jayathirtha, Dhruvi Desai, Surbhi Vyas, Jui Nimbalkar, Himali Somaweera.

South East

Nikhar Doshi, Anannya Aneesh, Meghna Baishya, Sasha Vallabhaneni, Palak Chauhan, Aafia Khazi, Geetika Kodali (Captain), Jessica Willathgamuwa (Vice-Captain), Dhanya Mikkilineni, Halimah Vikar, Sravya Kanumuri, Tisha Parekh, Alyssa Vijay Kumar.

South Atlantic

Saanvi Sood, Aishi Garlapati, Taranum Chopra (Captain), Arna Gumgol, Lekha Shetty (Vice-Captain), Aahana Ketkar, Aadya Rawat, Nidhi Chukka, Rameen Affan, Snehitha Churukumalli, Jeanille George, Thilini Don, Hanshika Cherukurii, Joanna Chen.

North Atlantic

Aditiba Chudasama (Captain), Disha Dhingra (Vice-Captain), Hashini Karthikeyan, Bhakti Shastri, Aparna Gurumurthy, Anushri Vijayakumar, Saumya Chevale, Simran Manhas, Amrita Nadathur, Anushka Kasole, Monisha Sagi, Kavya Rapelli, Jayashree Balaraman, Madhvika Sehgal.

South Central

Nithya Jalumuri, Pooja Shah (Captain), Anushka Billanuka, Mahika Kandanala, Uma Laasyasri Bandaru, Shreya Arora, Aditi Praveen Kumar, Sidhya Arekapudi, Kartiki Tia Choudhary, Keerthana Boya, Hiranya Singh Talan, Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni (Vice-Captain), Kamakshi P Senthil.

South West

Chetna R Pagydyala, Gargi Bhogle, Isani Vaghela (Captain), Yashaaditi Teki, Anjana Marella, Chetnaa Prasad (Vice-Captain), Maahi Madhavan, Suhani Thadani, Varshita Jambula, Saanvi Immadi, Trisha Bhima, Neerja Choudhari, Prithi Iyengar.

Mid-West

Ritu Singh (Captain), Pooja Ganesh (Vice-Captain), Sainavi Kamabalapalli, Nithya Sivanandhan, Tanushree Dumpala, Sheba Reddy Kota, Rishika Santhosh Kumar, Rithvika Karri, Ayushi Singh, Meera Srinivasan, Sruti Sureshkumar, Syeda Hania Zehra.

North-West

Laasya Mullupudi, Mary Chandana Syamala, Jivana Aras (Captain), Inaaya Hyder, Radha Shriram, Ritul Dwivedi, Sahana Shivkumar, Akshara Bhavanesh, Shillan Khan (Vice-Captain), Meghana Hubli, Simiksha Sivakumar, Haasini Kollu.

