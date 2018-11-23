USF Women Cricket Excels with ACF Coaching

USF Women Cricket Club Players with coaches Certification

University of South Florida (USF), Tampa Florida. Women Cricket Club (Bulls) to represent USF in Women Cricket was established in 2015. USF Bulls - Women cricket team known to be the first and only women cricket team consist of all college/University full time undergraduate & graduate students. Team initially got full training from the USF Men team on the same campus and from there they built the team to compete and played few games every year since 2015.

The Current USF Women cricket team started with Ankita Ajith Deshpande, Delisa Harry, and Vasudha Prithipaul – the three that came together to form a women’s cricket team on campus with the support of Roshni Chasmawala & the USF Cricket club. Current true diversity team consists of ladies from 7 nations (Guyana, India, Nigeria, Mauritius, Egypt, Ecuador, and Sicily)

Ankita Ajith Deshpande, Captain is the most experienced player in the team as she has been playing cricket for 6 years including captaining the U-19 state-level cricket team in India (she won 2 matches at state level). Ankita loves cricket and is pursuing her desire to play for the USA Women’s cricket team

USF Women's Cricket Vision aims to promote cricket among the student population on our college campus. We are striving to develop a team of multi-ethnic, multi-racial women from all backgrounds and walks of life. In the long run, we hope to create long lasting friendships within our growing community of women that transcends our time at college.

USF women cricket is growing and plan to participate in a few matches and tournaments in the future as the ladies develop their competitive game related skills. USF Women Cricket Club highly appreciates the opportunities for the professional cricket training to develop the skills needed to play at the highest level of the game & love to have Mr. Jatin Patel back to coach us and take us to another level.

USF women cricket team members Alby Babu, Ankita Deshpande, Farida Eid, De Sica Harry, Delisa Harry, Ufuoma Ikoba, Divya Patel, Vasudha Prithipaul, who gained cricket level 1 coaches training during this team coaching / Coach Certification camp. The coaches got immediate opportunity to work with the school kids at the youth Cricket Camp hosted by Tampa Cricket league.

Unique Women only cricket training and coaching camp was Sponsored by American Cricket Federation (ACF) and it was held during the Finals of inaugural USF Bulls T20 (Intercollege /University Championship) attended by six universities..

It’s just amazing that USF women team is true universal team with the complete diversity as players are from different part of the world (Including few non cricket playing countries) and working together to become very competitive team through regular practices and trainings.

"I had great time (during my Vacation trip) to work with the team at the day camp and excited to see the interest and commitment to learning the game with willingness to teach cricket to others. USF women team adopted the success full idea from the USA soccer where many young active players become Referee to know the game rules and start coaching to learn more about the game, which helps them to become good smart player for their own performance. Watch out for this few ladies from this USF camp as they have huge desire to do well in women cricket and I will not be surprised if one or more go extra mile to become great coaches down the road. In short term, I am expecting this team to compete at the inter-college/University or other women competitions in the USA," said Jatin Patel, Director of Coaching for American Cricket Federation (ACF)

"Thank you Mr. Jatin Patel for taking the time for doing this! Great initiative by USF Cricket Club to coach and develop our women's cricket team at the Cricket Coaching Camp today! We appreciate your efforts, expertise, and your commitment to develop and expand women's cricket in the USA" - Babar Arshad, President, USF Cricket Club.

"It was a great opportunity to have coaching from Jatin Patel for our women's cricket team where he executed basic cricket drills which were effective and useful for the entire team. I would like to thank Jatin Patel for sharing his knowledge about the game. We had productive time training with him." -Ankita Deshpande, Captain USF women cricket.

"The ladies & I were thankful to have Coach Jatin Patel in our midst! We learned so much. Not only did he expand our understanding & appreciation for the game, but he also gave practical advice we can use to improve our game. We hope to have many more sessions in the future as we work together to develop women's cricket in the USA!" -Delisa Harry

"The cricket training camp was very helpful in teaching us the basic skills needed to play cricket. Many of the drills that Jatin Patel taught us will help build up our knowledge base, technique and skill as cricket players. We are very grateful to Mr. Patel for teaching us the fundamentals of cricket." - Ufuoma

"It was a privilege to have Coach Jatin Patel come help USF Women's Cricket with the fundamentals of the game. He demonstrated many practical setups and gifted us with a kit. Thank you, Mr. Patel. We appreciated your time and efforts in improving women's cricket." - De Sica Harry.