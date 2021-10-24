Valletta Cup 2021 Final, Switzerland vs Malta: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Switzerland take on Malta in the final of the Valletta Cup at the Marsa Sports Complex in Malta on Sunday.

Switzerland have won all three of their games in the Valletta Cup so far. They beat Malta by eight runs in their previous game. Switzerland scored 150/9 while batting first. Asad Mahmood top-scored with 33. The Swiss restricted Malta to 142/9 and Osama Mahmood and Ashwin Vinod picked up three wickets.

Malta won their previous Valletta Cup match against Bulgaria by six wickets. They restricted Bulgaria to 150/5 bowling first. Basil George and Heinrich Gericke top-scored as they comfortably got past the line in just 17 overs.

Malta will take confidence from this win going into a high-octane final clash. Malta have won two of their three Valletta Cup matches so far.

Switzerland vs Malta Match Details

Match: Switzerland vs Malta, Valletta Cup 2021

Date and Time: October 24 2021, Sunday, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex, Malta

Switzerland vs Malta Pitch Report

The wicket is good enough for the batters to score big runs. Bowlers will be challenged. The team winning the toss will want to bat first.

Switzerland vs Malta Weather Forecast

It is expected to be bright and sunny throughout the match. There will be partial cloud cover. However, there is no rain prediction. The temperature will vary between 23 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Switzerland vs Malta Probable XIs

Switzerland

Asad Mahmood top-scored with 33 last time out. Osama Mahmood and Ashwin Vinod picked up three wickets.

Probable 11: Amar Sharma (c), Bikram Arora, Heinrich Gericke, Bilal Muhammad, Niraj Khanna, Samuel Stanislaus, Varun Prasath, Waseem Abbas, Basil George, Kalki Kumar, Aftab Khan (wk).

Malta

Varun Prasanth picked up two wickets in the last match. Basil George (41) and Heinrich Gericke (38) top-scored in the run-chase for Malta.

Probable 11: Bikram Arora (c), Aaftab Khan(wk), Amar Sharma, Basil George, Deon Vosloo, Heinrich Gericke, Bilal Muhammad, Samuel Stanislaus, Varun Prasath, Waseem Abbas, Zoheb Malek.

Switzerland vs Malta Match Prediction

Switzerland are the favorites to win the Valletta Cup. They have won all of their games and are unbeaten in the tournament. Malta have two games left. It will be a high-pressure clash between the two sides.

Switzerland vs Malta live telecast details and channel list

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: CricHeroes’ YouTube Channel.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar