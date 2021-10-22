Valletta Cup 2021 Match 3, Bulgaria vs Switzerland: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Bulgaria will take on Switzerland in Match 3 of the Valletta Cup 2021 on Friday at the Marsa Sports Club.

The Swiss side, led by Nicholas Henderson, will look to make an impact in the tournament by beating Bulgaria. The Bulgarian side has won only one of their past five games, struggling to create any sort of momentum.

Switzerland, meanwhile, have had no match practice leading into this match. So Bulgari, led by Prakash Mishra, will fancy their chances of a win in this game. With both sides raring for a victory, an enticing contest could ensue.

Bulgaria vs Switzerland Match Details

Match: Bulgaria vs Switzerland, Match 3 Valletta Cup.

Date: 22nd October 2021, Friday.

Time: 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

Bulgaria vs Switzerland Weather Report

Overcast conditions are expected to be a feature on matchday. Rain is expected to cause delays during the game. The temperature is expected to range between 21 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Bulgaria vs Switzerland Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club is known to favour the pacers. It’s a challenging surface for the batters, so they will need to pace out their innings well. The bowlers will need to create regular breakthroughs, and prevent the batters from gathering any momentum in their innings.

Bulgaria vs Switzerland Probable XIs

Bulgaria: Prakash Mishra (c), Hristo Lakov, Jacob Albin, Sulaiman Ali, Rohan Bhavesh Patel, Kevin D’Souza, Aravinda De Silva, Saim Hussain (wk), Akshay Harikumar, Ivaylo Katzarski, Ahsan Khan.

Switzerland: Nicholas Henderson (c), Noorkhan Ahmadi, Aidan Andrews, Stefan Franklin, Asad Mahmood, Anser Mehmood (wk), Matthew Martin, Arjun Vinod, Ashwin Vinod, Idrees Ul Haque, Ali Nayyer.

Bulgaria vs Switzerland Match Prediction

The Bulgarian outfit haven’t been in the best of form recently, having won only one of their last five matches in the format. The Swiss side, though, have had no match practice recently. So the Bulgarian side, despite their lack of form, are expected to finish on top in this clash. A strong Swiss bowling performance could cause problems to the Bulgarian side, though.

Bulgaria vs Switzerland TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: N/A.

