Valletta Cup 2021 Match 4, Bulgaria vs Gibraltar: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Bulgaria meet Gibraltar in the 4th match of the Valletta Cup at the Marsa Sports Complex in Malta on Saturday, October 23rd.

Bulgaria suffered a heavy defeat in their Valletta Cup opener against Switzerland. Batting first, they were bundled out for a paltry 81. Switzerland needed no invitation to go all guns blazing. They got past the line in just six overs, winning the game by eight wickets.

Bulgaria will look to put up a better showing in their upcoming Valletta Cup fixtures.

Gibraltar have lost both of their games in the Valletta Cup so far. They lost their first match to Malta by 61 runs. Their next game also resulted in a loss to Switzerland. Batting first, they could only post 133/9 on the board. The Swiss got over the line with ease, scaling down the target in just 14.4 overs with nine wickets to spare.

Gibraltar will be desperate to get their first win as they take on Bulgaria in the Valletta Cup.

Bulgaria vs Gibraltar Match Details

Match: Bulgaria vs Gibraltar, Match 4, Valletta Cup 2021

Date and Time: October 23rd 2021, Saturday, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex, Malta

Bulgaria vs Gibraltar Pitch Report

The wicket will favor the batters. There are runs on this wicket if the batters get set. However, bowlers have also dominated. It will be a fair contest between bat and ball.

Bulgaria vs Gibraltar Weather Forecast

The skies are clear and we can have a full match on our hands. There is no rain prediction. The temperature will hover around 23 to 24 degrees Celsius.

Bulgaria vs Gibraltar Probable 11s

Bulgaria

Only three batters could get to double figures for Bulgaria. The bowlers could not do a lot either, with nothing substantial to defend.

Probable 11: Prakash Mishra (c), Ahsan Khan, Jacob Albin, Delrick Vinu, Andrei Lilov, Hristo Lakov, Aravinda De Silva, Ivaylo Katzarski, Omar Rasool (wk), Kevin D’Souza, Sulaiman Ali.

Gibraltar

Louis Bruce with 31 was the highest run-scorer in the last match. Quite a few batters got to double figures. However, none of them could convert it to a big score. Their bowlers have not been as effective in either of those games. Gibraltar needs to step up and perform as a unit.

Probable 11: Balaji Pai (c), Andrew Reyes, Charles Harrison, Chris Delany, James Fitzgerald, Joseph Marples, Kenroy Nestor, Louis Bruce, Luke Collado (wk), Patrick Hatchman, Phil Raikes.

Bulgaria vs Gibraltar Match Prediction

Bulgaria had a poor first outing. They will want to redeem themselves. Gibraltar have struggled in the Valletta Cup so far. They are yet to win a game. If they are to win their first match, they need to pick themselves up as a unit. It promises to be an interesting battle between the two sides who are down on confidence.

Bulgaria vs Gibraltor live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: CricHeroes’ YouTube Channel

