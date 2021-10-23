Valletta Cup 2021 Match 5, Malta vs Switzerland: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Malta take on Switzerland in the fifth match of the Valletta Cup at the Marsa Sports Complex in Malta on Saturday.

Malta started their Valletta Cup campaign with a big win over Gibraltar in the opening fixture. Batting first, they piled on a huge score of 213/5. Heinrich Gericke scored a fifty at the top. Samuel Stanislaus’s blitz at the end gave them the perfect finish.

Although the bowlers couldn’t pick up many wickets, they restricted Gibraltar to 152/2, handing the side a 61-run win.

Switzerland have had a brilliant run in the Valletta Cup. They have won both their games convincingly coming into this clash. They initially trashed Gibraltar by nine wickets. Next up, they beat Bulgaria by eight wickets. The Swiss side have done well with both bat and ball.

Malta vs Switzerland Match Details

Match: Malta vs Switzerland, Match 5, Valletta Cup 2021

Date and Time: October 23rd 2021, Saturday, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex, Malta

Malta vs Switzerland Pitch Report

The wicket is flat and helpful for batters to score big. However, they will have to apply themselves well. Bowlers have had their fair share of success too. Expect an even contest.

Malta vs Switzerland Weather Forecast

It is expected to be bright and sunny throughout the course of the match. There will be partial cloud cover early on. However, there is no rain prediction. Temperatures will vary between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Malta vs Switzerland Probable 11s

Malta

Heinrich Gericke top-scored with 64 in their previous game. Bikram Arora scored 35. Samuel Stanislaus scored a quick-fire unbeaten 18-ball 42. The bowlers, however, could not pick up many wickets and will look to put in a better performance this time around.

Probable 11: Amar Sharma (c), Bikram Arora, Heinrich Gericke, Bilal Muhammad, Niraj Khanna, Samuel Stanislaus, Varun Prasath, Waseem Abbas, Basil George, Kalki Kumar, Aftab Khan (wk).

Switzerland

Ali Nayyer and Aidan Andrews have picked up four wickets in two games. Aneesh Kumar and Ashwin Vinod have been amongst wickets as well. Osama Mahmood scored an unbeaten 58 in the first game. Arjun Vinod blasted an unbeaten 20-ball 43 in the next game.

Probable 11: Anser Mehmood (c), Aidan Andrews, Ali Nayyer, Arjun Vinod, Asad Mahmood, Ashwin Vinod, Muhammad Idrees, Nicolas Henderson (wk), Noorkhan Ahmadi, Osama Mahmood, Aneesh Kumar.

Malta vs Switzerland Match Prediction

Malta will be confident after their opening win in the Valletta Cup. Their batters performed well. But the bowlers being unable to pick up wickets consistently will be a slight concern. However, they are a strong side. Meanwhile, Switzerland are unbeaten and have played dominating cricket. It will be a challenge for Malta to beat them. Switzerland start as favorites to win this Valletta Cup encounter.

Malta vs Switzerland live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: CricHeroes’ YouTube Channel

