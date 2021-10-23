Valletta Cup 2021 Match 6, Malta vs Bulgaria: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Malta will square off against Bulgaria in the 6th match of the Valletta Cup 2021 at the Marsa Sports Complex in Malta on Saturday.

The opening game of the Valletta Cup was played between Malta and Gibraltar. Malta won the game by 61 runs. It was their batters that set the match up for them. Heinrich Gericke smashed a quick-fire half-century. Bikram Arora, Varun Prasath and Samuel Stanislaus also chipped in with crucial runs.

Gibraltar managed to score just 152/2 in the chase, falling well short eventually. Malta will be confident coming into this game after a good start to their Valletta Cup campaign.

Bulgaria had a disappointing start. They suffered an eight-wicket loss to Switzerland in their Valletta Cup opener. They skittled out for just 81 runs batting first. Switzerland raced along, managing to overhaul a nothing target in just six overs. Bulgaria's batters struggled to score and will be hoping for an improved performance.

Malta vs Bulgaria Match Details

Match: Malta vs Bulgaria, Match 6, Valletta Cup 2021

Date and Time: October 23rd 2021, Saturday, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex, Malta

Malta vs Bulgaria Pitch Report

It's a good batting surface. Batters can score runs easily if they get their eyes in. However, teams have found it difficult to score with bowlers challenging them.

Malta vs Bulgaria Weather Forecast

The weather is clear for a full contest. There is no prediction of rain with bright sunshine. The temperature will be around 23 to 24 degrees Celsius.

Malta vs Bulgaria Probable 11s

Malta

Malta’s top run-getter in their opening clash was Heinrich Gericke with a 25-ball 64. He was ably supported by Bikram Arora (35), Varun Prasath (31) and Samuel Stanislaus (42*). The bowlers will need to step up in this fixture.

Probable 11: Amar Sharma (c), Bikram Arora, Heinrich Gericke, Bilal Muhammad, Niraj Khanna, Samuel Stanislaus, Varun Prasath, Waseem Abbas, Basil George, Kalki Kumar, Aftab Khan (wk).

Bulgaria

It was a miserable outing for Bulgaria with the bat against Switzerland. None of their batters could stay long at the crease. Their bowlers will also be challenged against a decent Malta line-up.

Probable 11: Prakash Mishra (c), Ahsan Khan, Jacob Albin, Delrick Vinu, Andrei Lilov, Hristo Lakov, Aravinda De Silva, Ivaylo Katzarski, Omar Rasool (wk), Kevin D’Souza, Sulaiman Ali.

Malta vs Bulgaria Match Prediction

Malta made a positive start in the Valletta Cup with their win over Gibraltar. The batting unit is doing well and that is certainly a positive for them. Their bowlers might not have picked up wickets. Nonetheless, they have momentum on their side. Bulgaria, on the other hand, lost in a one-sided affair. They will have to bounce back from a heavy defeat. Malta will fancy themselves winning this Valletta Cup fixture.

Malta vs Bulgaria live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: CricHeroes’ YouTube Channel

