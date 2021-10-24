Valletta Cup 2021 Third-place play-off Gibraltar vs Bulgaria: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Bulgaria will meet Gibraltar in the Third Place play-off in the Valletta Cup at the Marsa Sports Complex in Malta on Sunday. Bulgaria suffered a loss against Malta in their last match. They have lost all three games in the Valletta Cup.

Batting first, they put up 15-/6 on the board in their last game. Omar Rasool top-scored with an unbeaten fifty. Malta, though, scaled down the target in just 17 overs to register a comfortable six-wicket win. Bulgaria will look to get off the mark in the Valletta Cup on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Gibraltar have one win from their three Valletta Cup games. They beat Bulgaria in their final match. Batting first, they posted a huge score of 217-4. Captain Balaji Pai led the way with a brilliant century. They then restricted Bulgaria to 180-5. Gibraltar will now look to end their Valletta Cup campaign with another win.

Bulgaria vs Gibraltar Match Details

Match: Bulgaria vs Gibraltar, Third Place play-off, Valletta Cup 2021.

Date and Time: October 24th, 2021; Sunday, 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex, Malta.

Bulgaria vs Gibraltar Pitch Report

The wicket could favour the batters. So both teams will look to bat first and put the runs on the board.

Bulgaria vs Gibraltar Weather Forecast

The skies are cloudy, and there is a chances of rain. There could be rain interruptions. The temperature should hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

Bulgaria vs Gibraltar Probable 11s

Bulgaria

Hristo Lacov top scored with 80 runs. Aravinda de Silva scored 42. Their batters have done well. The bowlers will need to step up if they want to win at least one game.

Probable 11: Prakash Mishra (c), Ahsan Khan, Jacob Albin, Delrick Vinu, Andrei Lilov, Hristo Lakov, Aravinda De Silva, Ivaylo Katzarski, Omar Rasool (wk), Kevin D’Souza, Sulaiman Ali.

Gibraltar

Captain Balaji Pai scored a brilliant 107 at the top, setting the tone for a big total. Louis Bruce supported him well with a 50-ball 73 at the top. Gibraltar did well in an all-round display to win the game convincingly.

Probable 11: Balaji Pai (c), Andrew Reyes, Charles Harrison, Chris Delany, James Fitzgerald, Joseph Marples, Kenroy Nestor, Louis Bruce, Luke Collado (wk), Patrick Hatchman, Phil Raikes.

Bulgaria vs Gibraltar Match Prediction

Bulgaria have had a poor campaign. So they will look to redeem themselves now with a win on Sunday. Meanwhile, Gibraltar have also struggled in the Valletta Cup, but have had a win. They are the favourites to win this play-off match. If Bulgaria are to win on Sunday, they will need to pick themselves up as a unit. It should be a cracking game between two teams looking to finish on a high.

Bulgaria vs Gibraltar live telecast details and channel list

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: CricHeroes’ YouTube Channel.

Edited by Bhargav