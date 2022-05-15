Valletta Cup 2022, 5th Place Play-Off, Gibraltar vs Bulgaria: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Gibraltar will lock horns against Bulgaria in the play-off for the fifth place in the Valletta Cup 2022. The Marsa Sports Cricket Club in Marsa will host this contest.

Gibraltar faced Romania in their last game of the Valletta Cup. They suffered a heavy loss as they were outplayed by the Romanian side. They will look to turn the tables around and finish the competition on a high.

In the match against Romania, after electing to bat first, Gibraltar's batters struggled as they were bundled out for 141. The bowlers couldn’t pick up regular wickets as the Romanian side chased down the total in the 12th over to win the game comprehensively.

Bulgaria, on the other hand, faced Malta in their previous fixture of the Valletta Cup. It was a high-scoring affair and the Bulgarians failed to hold their nerves in the end and finished on the losing side.

Batting first, the Bulgarian side posted a mammoth 204 on the board, losing four wickets. The bowlers then couldn’t back up their batters as they only managed to pick up four wickets while the Malta side chased down the total in the penultimate over.

Gibraltar vs Bulgaria Match Details

Match: Gibraltar vs Bulgaria, 5th Place Play-Off, Valletta Cup, 2022

Date and Time: May 15th, 2022, Sunday, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa

Gibraltar vs Bulgaria Pitch Report

The pitch at Marsa Sports Club is good for batting. The batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings as the ball comes nicely on to the bat. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the game.

Gibraltar vs Bulgaria Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Sunday. The temperature in Marsa is expected to range between 16 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Gibraltar vs Bulgaria Probable XIs

Gibraltar

Avanish Pai top-scored with 49 for them as they were bundled out for 141 in their game against Romania. The bowlers could only manage to pick up two wickets as they were unsuccessful in defending their total in this match of the Valletta Cup.

Probable XI

Avanish Pai (c), Marc Gouws, Louis Bruce, Kenroy Nestor, Andrew Reyes, Matthew Whelan, Nikhil Advani, Joseph Marples (wk), Samarth Bodha, Richard Cunningham, Kieron Ferrary

Bulgaria

On the back of a brilliant unbeaten ton from Saim Hussain (108* off 55 balls), they posted 204 on the board against Malta. Chris Lakov picked up two wickets but lack of support from the other end resulted in them losing this Valletta Cup game by six wickets.

Probable XI

Chris Lakov, Ishan De Silva, Prakash Mishra (c), Kevin D’Souza, Saim Hussain (wk), Omar Rasool, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Jacob Albin, Delrick Vinu, Ivaylo Katzarski, Ahsan Khan

Gibraltar vs Bulgaria Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a loss in their respective previous fixtures of the Valletta Cup. They need to come out hard and bring their A-game to finish the competition on a high. Gibraltar looks a settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Gibraltar to win this encounter.

Gibraltar vs Bulgaria telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

