Valletta Cup 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Gibraltar, Malta, Hungary and Romania will take part in a multi-nation international series called Valletta Cup 2022. Marsa Sports Club will host all the matches of the tournament.
Each team will play a total of five matches in the league phase followed by playoffs and the grand finale. The tournament starts on May 10, Tuesday with the grand finale scheduled on May 15, Sunday.
Malta will enter the tournament as defending champions after they defeated Switzerland in the grand finale last season.
Valletta Cup 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)
May 10, Tuesday
Malta vs Gibraltar, 12:00 PM
Malta vs Hungary, 3:30 PM
Gibraltar vs Hungary, 7:00 PM
May 11, Wednesday
Malta vs Romania, 12:00 PM
Czech Republic vs Gibraltar, 3:30 PM
Bulgaria vs Hungary, 7:00 PM
May 12, Thursday
Malta vs Czech Republic, 12:00 PM
Bulgaria vs Czech Republic, 3:30 PM
Hungary vs Romania, 7:00 PM
May 13, Friday
Bulgaria vs Gibraltar, 12:00 PM
Czech Republic vs Romania, 3:30 PM
Bulgaria vs Romania, 7:00 PM
May 14, Saturday
Czech Republic vs Hungary, 12:00 PM
Gibraltar vs Romania, 3:30 PM
Malta vs Bulgaria, 7:00 PM
May 15, Sunday
TBC vs TBC, 5th Place Play-off, 12:30 PM
TBC vs TBC, 3rd Place Play-off, 4:30 PM
TBC vs TBC, Final, 8:00 PM
Valletta Cup 2022: Live Streaming Details
The FanCode app and website will live stream all the matches of the tournament for fans in India.
Valletta Cup 2022: Squads
Bulgaria
Prakash Mishra (c), Ahsan Khan, Albin Jacob, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Delrick Vinu, Dimo Nikolov, Hristo Lakov, Ishan De Silva, Ivaylo Katzarski, Karthik Pillai, Kevin D’Souza, Omar Rasool, Saim Hussain, Sandeep Nair, Vasil Hristov
Czech Republic
Arun Ashokan (c), Naveed Ahmed, Sazib Bhuiyan, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Sabawoon Davizi, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Smit Patel, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Satyajit Sengupta, Divyendra Singh, Dylan Steyn, Ritik Tomar, Sudesh Wickramasekara
Gibraltar
Balaji Avinash Pai (c), Kieron Ferrary, Mark Garratt, Kenroy Nestor, Nikhil Advani, Louis Bruce, Joseph Marples, Richard Cunningham, Andrew Reyes, Samarth Bodha, Marc Gouws, Robin Petrie, Matt Wheelan, Zach Simpson
Hungary
Abhijeet Ahuja (c), Abhishek Kheterpal, Akramullah Malikzada, Ali Farasat, Asanka Weligamage, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka, Gabor Torok, Harsh Mandhyan, Khaibar Deldar, Marc Ahuja, Mark des Fontaine, Sandeep Mohandas, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, Stan Ahuja, Zahir Safi
Malta
Bikram Arora (c), Aaftab Khan, Amar Sharma, Basil George, Bilal Khan, Divyesh Kumar, Gopal Chaturvedi, Heinrich Gericke, Imran Ameer, Jaison Jerome, Jit Patel, Justin Shaju, Kalki Kumar, Niraj Khanna, Samuel Stanislaus, Zeeshan Khan, Waseem Abbas, Varun Prasath
Romania
Ramesh Satheesan (c), Abdul Shakoor, Aftab Kayani, Arun Kumar, Cosmin Zavoiu, Gaurav Mishra, Ijaz Hussain, Marian Gherasim, Mihai Achim, Muhammad Moiz, Rajendra Pisal, Rajesh Kumar, Satwik Nadigotla, Senthivel Karthikeyan, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Sukhkaran Sahi, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini