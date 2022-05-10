Valletta Cup 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Gibraltar, Malta, Hungary and Romania will take part in a multi-nation international series called Valletta Cup 2022. Marsa Sports Club will host all the matches of the tournament.

Each team will play a total of five matches in the league phase followed by playoffs and the grand finale. The tournament starts on May 10, Tuesday with the grand finale scheduled on May 15, Sunday.

Malta will enter the tournament as defending champions after they defeated Switzerland in the grand finale last season.

Valletta Cup 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

May 10, Tuesday

Malta vs Gibraltar, 12:00 PM

Malta vs Hungary, 3:30 PM

Gibraltar vs Hungary, 7:00 PM

May 11, Wednesday

Malta vs Romania, 12:00 PM

Czech Republic vs Gibraltar, 3:30 PM

Bulgaria vs Hungary, 7:00 PM

May 12, Thursday

Malta vs Czech Republic, 12:00 PM

Bulgaria vs Czech Republic, 3:30 PM

Hungary vs Romania, 7:00 PM

May 13, Friday

Bulgaria vs Gibraltar, 12:00 PM

Czech Republic vs Romania, 3:30 PM

Bulgaria vs Romania, 7:00 PM

May 14, Saturday

Czech Republic vs Hungary, 12:00 PM

Gibraltar vs Romania, 3:30 PM

Malta vs Bulgaria, 7:00 PM

May 15, Sunday

TBC vs TBC, 5th Place Play-off, 12:30 PM

TBC vs TBC, 3rd Place Play-off, 4:30 PM

TBC vs TBC, Final, 8:00 PM

Valletta Cup 2022: Live Streaming Details

The FanCode app and website will live stream all the matches of the tournament for fans in India.

Valletta Cup 2022: Squads

Bulgaria

Prakash Mishra (c), Ahsan Khan, Albin Jacob, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Delrick Vinu, Dimo Nikolov, Hristo Lakov, Ishan De Silva, Ivaylo Katzarski, Karthik Pillai, Kevin D’Souza, Omar Rasool, Saim Hussain, Sandeep Nair, Vasil Hristov

Czech Republic

Arun Ashokan (c), Naveed Ahmed, Sazib Bhuiyan, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Sabawoon Davizi, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Smit Patel, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Satyajit Sengupta, Divyendra Singh, Dylan Steyn, Ritik Tomar, Sudesh Wickramasekara

Gibraltar

Balaji Avinash Pai (c), Kieron Ferrary, Mark Garratt, Kenroy Nestor, Nikhil Advani, Louis Bruce, Joseph Marples, Richard Cunningham, Andrew Reyes, Samarth Bodha, Marc Gouws, Robin Petrie, Matt Wheelan, Zach Simpson

Hungary

Abhijeet Ahuja (c), Abhishek Kheterpal, Akramullah Malikzada, Ali Farasat, Asanka Weligamage, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka, Gabor Torok, Harsh Mandhyan, Khaibar Deldar, Marc Ahuja, Mark des Fontaine, Sandeep Mohandas, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, Stan Ahuja, Zahir Safi

Malta

Bikram Arora (c), Aaftab Khan, Amar Sharma, Basil George, Bilal Khan, Divyesh Kumar, Gopal Chaturvedi, Heinrich Gericke, Imran Ameer, Jaison Jerome, Jit Patel, Justin Shaju, Kalki Kumar, Niraj Khanna, Samuel Stanislaus, Zeeshan Khan, Waseem Abbas, Varun Prasath

Romania

Ramesh Satheesan (c), Abdul Shakoor, Aftab Kayani, Arun Kumar, Cosmin Zavoiu, Gaurav Mishra, Ijaz Hussain, Marian Gherasim, Mihai Achim, Muhammad Moiz, Rajendra Pisal, Rajesh Kumar, Satwik Nadigotla, Senthivel Karthikeyan, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Sukhkaran Sahi, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini

