Valletta Cup 2022, Match 1, Malta vs Gibraltar: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast

The Valletta Cup 2022 kicks off on May 10 in Malta. It is a T20I tournament, with all matches set to be played at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa.

A total of six teams will participate in the competition. The hosts Malta, along with Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Gibraltar, Hungary, and Romania will compete, with the final scheduled to take place on May 15.

The first game of the Valletta Cup 2022 sees the hosts Malta lock horns with Gibraltar on May 10. Malta are the defending champions, having defeated Switzerland in the final of the 2021 edition.

Bikram Arora will be leading Malta in the upcoming edition of the Valletta Cup. The likes of Waseem Abbas, Gopal Chaturvedi and Basil George will play a vital role for them.

Gibraltar, on the other hand, finished fourth in the last edition. They will be looking to reach the final and go all the way in the 2022 edition of the Valletta Cup. Balaji Pai has been handed the responsibility of leading the side with Kieron Ferrary named as his deputy. Expect them to come out hard against the defending champions in the opening game of the competition.

Malta vs Gibraltar Match Details:

Match: Malta vs Gibraltar, Match 1, Valletta Cup, 2022

Date and Time: May 10th 2022, Tuesday, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa

Malta vs Gibraltar Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. The bowlers will have to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Malta vs Gibraltar Weather Forecast

The temperature in Malta is expected to hover between 14 and 19 degrees Celsius. We might witness interruptions during the course of the match as there is rain predicted on Tuesday.

Malta vs Gibraltar Probable XIs

Malta

Probable XI

Bikram Arora (c), Waseem Abbas, Imran Ameer, Gopal Chaturvedi, Basil George, Heinrich Gericke (wk), Zeeshan Khan, Niraj Khanna, Kalki Kumar, Jitesh Patel, Amar Sharma

Gibraltar

Probable XI

Balaji Pai (c), Kieron Ferrary (wk), Nikhil Advani, Samarth Bodha, Louis Bruce, Mark Garratt, Marc Gouws, Kenroy Nestor, Robin Petrie, Andrew Reyes, Zach Simpson

Malta vs Gibraltar Match Prediction

With the two sides evenly matched, expect a cracker of a game on Tuesday. However, Malta look like a settled unit and will look to kickstart their campaign on a winning note.

Prediction: Malta to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee