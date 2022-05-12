Valletta Cup 2022, Match 11, Czech Republic vs Romania: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The 11th match of the Valletta Cup 2022 sees the Czech Republic square off against Romania at the Marsa Sports Cricket Club in Marsa.

After losing to Malta, the Czech Republic bounced back to beat Bulgaria comprehensively in their next game. They will look to carry the winning momentum forward.

After electing to bat first, the Czech Republic posted a mammoth 258 on the board, thanks to scintillating centuries from their openers. The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to restrict the Bulgarian side to 170.

Romania, on the other hand, faced Hungary in their previous fixture. They failed to fire in unison and will be looking to bounce back in their next game.

Batting first, the Romanian side scored 158 in their 20 overs, losing seven wickets. The bowlers tried hard but could only manage to pick up four wickets as they failed to defend the total. The Hungarian side chased down the total in the 18th over.

Czech Republic vs Romania Match Details:

Match: Czech Republic vs Romania, Match 11, Valletta Cup, 2022

Date and Time: May 13th 2022, Friday, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa

Czech Republic vs Romania Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers often tend to miss their mark.

Czech Republic vs Romania Weather Forecast

The temperature in Marsa is expected to range between 16 and 23 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Czech Republic vs Romania Probable XIs

Czech Republic

Centuries from Sabawoon Davizi (115* off 59 balls) and Dylan Steyn (106 off 55 balls) helped them post 258 on the board in their last match. Naveed Ahmed picked up three wickets with the ball and helped his side defend the total successfully.

Probable XI

Sabawoon Davizi, Dylan Steyn, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan (c), Sazib Bhuiyan, Ritik Tomar, Divyendra Singh (wk), Naveed Ahmed, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Smit Patel

Romania

Contributions from Taranjeet Singh (43) and Vasu Saini (47) helped them score 158 in their 20 overs in their previous game. Ijaz Hussain picked up two wickets but they failed to create further in-roads, losing the game by six wickets.

Probable XI

Ramesh Satheesan (c), Taranjeet Singh, Ijaz Hussain, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Vasu Saini, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Sukhi Sahi, Gaurav Mishra, Cosmin Zavoiu, Raj Kumar, Marian Gherasim

Czech Republic vs Romania Match Prediction

The two sides have had contrasting fortunes in their respective previous matches. The Czech Republic will have winning momentum coming into this contest and will look to continue it against the struggling Romanian team on Friday.

Prediction: Czech Republic to win this encounter.

Czech Republic vs Romania telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

LIVE POLL Q. Naveed Ahmed to pick up two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee