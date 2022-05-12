Valletta Cup 2022, Match 12, Romania vs Bulgaria: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Romania will take on Bulgaria in the 12th match of the Valletta Cup 2022. This exciting contest will be played at the Marsa Sports Cricket Club in Marsa.

Romania will face Czech Republic before taking on Bulgaria on Friday. They have played two games so far and lost both. They faced Hungary in their second game and suffered a heavy loss and have to be on their toes against Bulgaria.

In their game against Hungary, they posted 158 on the board after electing to bat first. The bowlers tried hard but failed to defend the total as they lost the game by six wickets, with Hungary chasing down the total in the 18th over.

Bulgaria, on the other hand, suffered a heavy loss against Czech Republic. It was a high-scoring affair and they failed to fire in unison as they lost the game by a big margin. They need to be at their absolute best on Friday as they will face Gibraltar before taking on Romania.

After being asked to bowl first, the bowlers struggled to pick up wickets as the Czech Republic scored 258 in their 20 overs. The batters then tried hard but only managed to score 170 in their 20 overs as they lost the game by 88 runs.

Romania vs Bulgaria Match Details:

Match: Romania vs Bulgaria, Match 12, Valletta Cup, 2022

Date and Time: May 13, 2022, Friday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa

Romania vs Bulgaria Pitch Report

The pitch at Marsa Sports Club is good for batting. The bowlers will have to be on their toes while bowling on this surface. They often go on a journey on missing their mark as the batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings.

Romania vs Bulgaria Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Friday. The temperature in Marsa is expected to range between 16 and 23 degrees Celsius.

Romania vs Bulgaria Probable XIs

Romania

Taranjeet Singh (43) and Vasu Saini (47) contributed to help them post 158 against the Hungarian side. Ijaz Hussain picked up two wickets but they couldn’t create further inroads as they failed to defend the total.

Probable XI

Ramesh Satheesan (c), Taranjeet Singh, Ijaz Hussain, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Vasu Saini, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Sukhi Sahi, Gaurav Mishra, Cosmin Zavoiu, Raj Kumar, Marian Gherasim

Bulgaria

The bowlers only managed to pick up two wickets as the Czech Republic scored 258 in their 20 overs. Chris Lakov and Ishan De Silva scored 61 and 59 respectively but the other batters failed to contribute as they lost the game by 88 runs.

Probable XI

Chris Lakov, Ishan De Silva, Prakash Mishra (c), Kevin D’Souza, Saim Hussain (wk), Omar Rasool, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Jacob Albin, Delrick Vinu, Ivaylo Katzarski, Ahsan Khan

Romania vs Bulgaria Match Prediction

Romania will take on Czech Republic before taking on Bulgaria whereas the Bulgarian side will face Gibraltar earlier on Friday before locking horns against Romania.

Both sides are evenly matched and expect a cracking contest on Friday. Romania have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Romania to win this encounter.

Romania vs Bulgaria telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Arjun Panchadar