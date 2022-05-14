Valletta Cup 2022, Match 15, Malta vs Bulgaria: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast

Malta will take on Bulgaria in the 15th match of the Valletta Cup 2022. This contest will be played at the Marsa Sports Cricket Club in Marsa.

Malta are unbeaten in the competition. They faced the Czech Republic in their last game and beat them in a closely-fought contest. Malta will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

After being put in to bat first, the Maltese side posted 164 on the board, losing eight wickets. The bowlers then kept picking wickets at regular intervals. However, the game went down to the wire as they restricted the Czech Republic to 162 to win the game by two runs.

Bulgaria, on the other hand, faced Romania in their previous fixture. It was a disappointing performance from the side as they suffered a heavy loss and will have to be on their toes to turn the tables around.

Batting first, the Bulgarian batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they only managed to score 131 in their 20 overs. The bowlers failed to pick up regular wickets as the Romanian side chased down the total in the 13th over.

Malta vs Bulgaria Match Details:

Match: Malta vs Bulgaria, Match 15, Valletta Cup, 2022

Date and Time: May 14, 2022, Saturday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa

Malta vs Bulgaria Pitch Report

The pitch at Marsa Sports Club is a belter of a track. The batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the game.

Malta vs Bulgaria Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Saturday. The temperature in Marsa is expected to range between 16 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Malta vs Bulgaria Probable XIs

Malta

Basil George scored a fifty as his innings helped his side post 164 in their 20 overs. Amar Sharma picked up three wickets and helped his side restrict the Czech Republic to 162 to win the game by two runs.

Probable XI

Bikram Arora (c), Zeeshan Khan, Basil George, Heinrich Gericke, Aaftab Khan (wk), Varun Prasath, Niraj Khanna, Amar Sharma, WaseemAbbas, Bilal Muhammad, Justin Shaju

Bulgaria

Kevin D’Souza top-scored with 43 but lack of support from the other end resulted in his side scoring only 131 in their 20 overs. The bowlers failed to deliver as they were unsuccessful in defending the total, losing the game by eight wickets.

Probable XI

Chris Lakov, Ishan De Silva, Prakash Mishra (c), Kevin D’Souza, Saim Hussain (wk), Omar Rasool, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Jacob Albin, Delrick Vinu, Ivaylo Katzarski, Ahsan Khan

Malta vs Bulgaria Match Prediction

Malta has been on a roll in this edition. They are unbeaten so far and will be looking to keep performing in a similar fashion. Bulgaria lost their previous game and need to come out hard to challenge the hosts in their upcoming fixture.

Malta has the momentum and fans can expect them to carry it forward by beating Bulgaria on Saturday.

Prediction: Malta to win this encounter

Malta vs Bulgaria telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

LIVE POLL Q. Amar Sharma to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar