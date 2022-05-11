Valletta Cup 2022, Match 8, Bulgaria vs Czech Republic: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Match eighth of the Valletta Cup 2022 sees Bulgaria lock horns against the Czech Republic at the Marsa Sports Cricket Club in Marsa.

Bulgaria faced Hungary in their last game. It was a close-fought contest and they failed to hold their nerves in the end as they failed to finish on the winning side. They need to be on their toes in their next game to turn the tables around.

After opting to bowl first, the bowlers did a fine job to pick up eight wickets and restrict the Hungarian side to 158. The batters tried hard but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they fell short by five runs.

Czech Republic, on the other hand, got off to a perfect start. They beat Gibraltar in their opening game of the competition. They will face Malta before taking on Bulgaria on Thursday.

In their opening game against Gibraltar, they posted 184 in their 20 overs, losing five wickets. The bowlers then bowled brilliantly to restrict Gibraltar to 144 to win the game convincingly by 40 runs.

They will be eager to keep performing in the similar fashion in the upcoming games.

Bulgaria vs Czech Republic Match Details:

Match: Bulgaria vs Czech Republic, Match 8, Valletta Cup, 2022

Date and Time: May 12, 2022, Thursday, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa

Bulgaria vs Czech Republic Pitch Report

The pitch at Marsa Sports Club is a belter of a track. The ball comes nicely onto the willow and the batters enjoy batting on this surface. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Bulgaria vs Czech Republic Weather Forecast

The temperature in Marsa is expected to hover between 14 and 22 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Bulgaria vs Czech Republic Probable XIs

Bulgaria

Chris Lakov and Omar Rasool picked up two wickets, helping their side restrict Hungary to 158 in their previous fixture. Saim Hussain scored 54 but lacked support from the other end as they fell agonizingly short by five runs.

Probable XI

Chris Lakov, Prakash Mishra (c), Saim Hussain (wk), Ishan De Silva, Omar Rasool, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Delrick Vinu, Ahsan Khan, Jacob Albin, Ivaylo Katzarski, Sandeep Nair

Czech Republic

In their opening game of the competition against Gibraltar, they posted 184 on the board, thanks to unbeaten 98 from Sabawoon Davizi. The bowlers then stepped up and defended the total successfully.

Probable XI

Sabawoon Davizi, Dylan Steyn, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan (c), Sazib Bhuiyan, Ritik Tomar, Divyendra Singh (wk), Satyajit Sengupta, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Smit Patel

Bulgaria vs Czech Republic Match Prediction

Bulgaria lost to Hungary in their last game. The Czech Republic got off to a winning start to the competition and will look to keep performing in a similar fashion. Expect both sides to come out hard against each other on Thursday.

Czech Republic looks like a settled unit and expect them to beat Bulgaria on Thursday.

Prediction: Czech Republic to win this encounter.

Bulgaria vs Czech Republic telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode.

LIVE POLL Q. Dylan Steyn to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Arjun Panchadar