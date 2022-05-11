Valletta Cup 2022, Match 9, Romania vs Hungary: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Romania will square off against Hungary in the ninth match of the Valletta Cup 2022. The Marsa Sports Cricket Club in Marsa will host this exciting clash.

Romania faced Malta in their last fixture. It was a closely fought contest and the Romanian side failed to hold their nerves in the end as they lost the game in the final over. They will be hoping to bounce back in the competition.

After being asked to bat first, the Romanian side scored 165 at the end of their innings. They lost four wickets in the process. The bowlers picked up five wickets but failed to defend the total as the hosts got across the line with three balls to spare.

Hungary, meanwhile, faced Bulgaria in their last game and beat them to get back to winning ways. It was a nail-biting contest and the Hungarian side managed to get home by five runs. They will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

The Hungarian side posted 158 on the board after being put in to bat. The bowlers bowled brilliantly and restricted the Bulgarian side to 153 to win the game by five runs. They picked up nine wickets in the process.

Romania vs Hungary Match Details:

Match: Romania vs Hungary, Match 9, Valletta Cup, 2022

Date and Time: May 12, 2022, Thursday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa

Romania vs Hungary Pitch Report

The pitch at Marsa Sports Club looks good for batting. Once set, the batters can play their strokes freely. The bowlers go on a journey on missing their mark and will have to be on their toes to restrict the opposition to low totals.

Romania vs Hungary Weather Forecast

The temperature in Marsa is expected to range between 14 and 22 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain predicted for Thursday and expect a full game to be played.

Romania vs Hungary Probable XIs

Romania

On the back of a fifty from Taranjeet Singh (63 off 44 balls), they posted 165 on the board against Malta. Ijaz Hussain picked up two wickets but they failed to play as a unit as the hosts chased down the total in the last over.

Probable XI

Ramesh Satheesan (c), Taranjeet Singh, Ijaz Hussain, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Vasu Saini, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Sukhi Sahi, Gaurav Mishra, Cosmin Zavoiu, Raj Kumar, Marian Gherasim

Hungary

Abhishek Kheterpal top-scored with 42 as the Hungarian side scored 158 in their quota of 20 overs against Bulgaria in their last game. Bhavani Prasad Adapaka starred with the ball as he picked up three wickets and helped his side defend the total to win the game by five runs.

Probable XI

Khaibar Deldar, Marc Ahuja (c), Zahir Safi, Stan Ahuja (wk), Harsh Mandhyan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Ali Farasat, Asanka Weligamage, Sandeep Mohandas, Gabor Torok, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka

Romania vs Hungary Match Prediction

The Romanian side are coming off a loss in their last game whereas the Hungarian side defeated Bulgaria. Romania will be eager to turn the tables around and expect them to come out all guns blazing against Hungary.

Hungary have the winning momentum behind them and expect them to carry it forward and beat Romania.

Prediction: Hungary to win this encounter.

Romania vs Hungary telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

