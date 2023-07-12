Valletta Cup T20 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The much-awaited Valletta Cup will be played from July 12-16 at the Marsa Sports Club. It will feature a scintillating T20 clash featuring Malta, France, and Luxembourg, as well as two more teams, Romania and Switzerland.

13 thrilling games, including three on certain days, will feature explosive hitting, dexterous fielding, and breath-taking endings. Don't miss this interesting event, which will serve as a genuine marker of the various teams' progress.

Valletta Cup T20 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Wednesday, July 12

Match 1 – Malta vs France, Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, 07:45 PM IST

Thursday, July 13

Match 2 - Luxembourg vs Malta, Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, 12:00 PM IST

Thursday, July 13

Match 3 - Romania vs Switzerland, Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, 03:45 PM IST

Thursday, July 13

Match 4 - France vs Romania, Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, 07:30 PM IST

Friday, July 14

Match 5 - Luxembourg vs Switzerland, Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, 12:00 PM IST

Friday, July 14

Match 6 – Malta vs Romania, Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, 03:45 PM IST

Friday, July 14

Match 7 - Switzerland vs France, Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, 07:30 PM IST

Saturday, July 15

Match 8 - Romania vs Luxembourg, Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, 12:00 PM IST

Saturday, July 15

Match 9 - Switzerland vs Malta, Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, 03:45 PM IST

Saturday, July 15

Match 10 - France vs Luxembourg, Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, 07:45 PM IST

Sunday, July 16

Match 11 – TBC vs TBC, Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, 12:00 PM IST

Sunday, July 16

Match 12 - TBC vs TBC, Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, 03:45 PM IST

Sunday, July 16

Match 13 - TBC vs TBC, Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, 07:30 PM IST

Valletta Cup T20 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The T20 matches of the Valletta Cup will not be broadcasted live on TV in India. Fans in India can watch the matches through live streaming on the FanCode app and website.

Valletta Cup T20 2023: Full Squads

Malta

Bikram Arora, Chanjal Sudarsanan, Darshit Patankar, Eldhose Mathew, Fanyan Mughal, Gaurav Maithani, Gopal Thakur, Imran Ameer, Jaison Jerome, Jaspal Singh, Justin Shaju, Samuel Stanislaus, Varun Prasath, Waqar Afridi Ahmad, Waseem Abbas, Yash Singh, Zeeshan Khan.

France

Abdul Rahman, Abdulmalik Jabarkhel, Dawood Ahmadzai, Gustav McKeon, Hevit Alodin Jackson, Ibrahim Jabarkhel, Lingeswaran Canessane, Mukhtar Ghulami, Noman Amjad, Pirakajan Pirabakaran, Rahmatullah Mangal, Rithurshan Gunarasa, Rohullah Mangal, Shayam Warnakulasuriya, Suventhiran Santhirakumaran, Usman Khan, Zain Ahmad.

Luxembourg

Amit Dhingra, Amit Halbhavi, Ankush Nanda, Anoop Orsu, Eliyas Jabarkhel, Girish Venkateswaran, James Barker, Joost Mees, Mohit Dixit, Pankaj Malav, Shiv Karan Gill, Timothy Barker, Vikram Vijh, William Cope.

Romania

Abdul Shakoor, Aftab Kayani, Arun Kumar, Cosmin Zavoiu, Gaurav Mishra, Luca Petre, Manmeet Koli, Pratham Hingorani, Rajesh Kumar, Ramesh Satheesan, Satwik Nadigotla, Shantanu Vashisht, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Sudeep Thakur, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini.

Switzerland

Abdullah Rana, Afif Khattak, Ali Nayyer, AneeshKumar Nalinambika, Arjun Vinod, Asad Mahmood, Ashwin Vinod, Asvin Lakkaraju, Faheem Nazir, Hassan Ahmad, Izhar Hussain, Kenardo Fletcher, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, Nasir Mahmood, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Osama Mahmood.

Poll : 0 votes