"Very good that cricket is coming back to the Caribbean" - Kieron Pollard delighted as CWI announces Super50 Cup schedule

West Indies limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard was delighted as Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the fixtures of the rescheduled Super50 Cup which will be hosted by Antigua in February.

Pollard believes that the Super50 Cup, a fifty overs per side contest which will feature six teams, will provide a platform for the players to showcase their skills and entertain the fans.

"It is very good that cricket is coming back to the Caribbean. Players will get the opportunity to showcase their skills and entertain our fans," Pollard said in a statement.

The Windies ODI captain said that the year 2020 was an arduous one for cricketers as well as the Caribbean islands in general. Pollard added that he is looking forward to the tournament and hopes to discover some new talented players as well.

"It has been a trying 2020 for cricketers and the whole Caribbean, so it is really good that we have the CG Insurance Super50 Cup being played at this time and hopefully it can unearth some new talent," he added.

Super50 Cup will kick off on February 7:

The marquee 50-overs tournament will begin on February 7. (Picture Credits: West Indies Players' Association)

The Super50 Cup will feature six teams, namely Barbados Pride, Guyana Jaguars, Jamaica Scorpions, the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, and the Windward Islands Volcanoes.

These teams will play each other in a round-robin format following which the top four teams will qualify for the playoffs. The four teams will then play in the semi-finals which will present them with the chance of sealing a spot in the grand final.

The tournament will consist of nineteen matches and will commence on the 7th of February with the Leeward Islands Hurricanes taking on the Windward Islands Volcanoes in the curtain-raiser.

Antigua's two international cricket venues - the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (SVRS) and the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) - will host the games. Six of the nineteen games will be played at the SVRS while the remaining, including the playoffs phase, will be contested at the CCG.