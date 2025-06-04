Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Vidarbha Cricket Association is all set to host the inaugural edition of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 from June 5 to June 15. All 18 games (including the knockouts) of the competition will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Six teams, namely Pagariya Strikers, Nagpur Titans, Bharat Rangers, NECO Master Blaster, Orange Tigers, and Nagpur Heroz, are participating in the tournament. Yash Kadam, Akshay Wadkar, Atharva Taide, Jitesh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, and Mandar Mahale are the captains of the respective teams.

The tournament will follow a single round-robin format, with each of the six teams facing the other five teams once during the league stages. The top 4 teams in the points table after the league stage will clash in the semifinal, followed by a final on Sunday, June 15.

Veteran batter Karun Nair and spinner Harsh Dubey will miss the league as they have both been selected for India’s upcoming five-match test series against England. Apart from them, all the other star players from Vidarbha will be taking part in the tournament.

Yash Thakur (Nagpur Heroz), Shubham Dubey (Nagpur Titans), Akshay Karnewar (Orange Tigers), Aditya Thakare (Nagpur Titans), and Dhruv Shorey (Pagariya Strikers) are some of the prominent players taking part in this exciting tournament.

Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Thursday, June 5

Match 1: Pagariya Strikers vs Nagpur Titans, 2:45 PM

Friday, June 6

Match 2: Bharat Rangers vs NECO Master Blaster, 2:45 PM

Match 3: Orange Tigers vs Nagpur Heroz, 7:45 PM

Saturday, June 7

Match 4: Nagpur Titans vs NECO Master Blaster, 2:45 PM

Match 5: Pagariya Strikers vs Bharat Rangers, 7:45 PM

Sunday, June 8

Match 6: Orange Tigers vs Nagpur Titans, 2:45 PM

Match 7: NECO Master Blaster vs Nagpur Heroz, 7:45 PM

Monday, June 9

Match 8: Nagpur Heroz vs Pagariya Strikers, 2:45 PM

Match 9: Bharat Rangers vs Orange Tigers, 7:45 PM

Tuesday, June 10

Match 10: NECO Master Blaster vs Orange Tigers, 2:45 PM

Match 11: Nagpur Heroz vs Nagpur Titans, 7:45 PM

Wednesday, June 11

Match 12: Bharat Rangers vs Nagpur Heroz, 2:45 PM

Match 13: Pagariya Strikers vs NECO Master Blaster, 7:45 PM

Thursday, June 12

Match 14: Orange Tigers vs Pagariya Strikers, 2:45 PM

Match 15: Nagpur Titans vs Bharat Rangers, 7:45 PM

Friday, June 13

Semi Final 1: TBC vs TBC, 2:45 PM

Semi Final 2: TBC vs TBC, 7:45 PM

Sunday, June 15

Final: TBC vs TBC, 7:45 PM

Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 will be available on the Jio Hotstar and FanCode app and website. Fans can also tune into Doordarshan Sports to catch the tournament's live telecast.

Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025: Full Squads

Bharat Rangers

Atharva Taide, Varun Bist, Danish Malewar, Akshay Agrawal, Shree Choudhary, Neel Athaley, Updesh Rajput, Alok Wadkar, Shantanu Chikhle, Gaurav Farde, Malhar Dosi, Nachiket Bhute, Suraj Rai, Shubham Kapse, Parth Khure, Kunal Kunjwani.

NECO Master Blaster

Jitesh Sharma, R. Sanjay, Aryan Meshram, Adyan Daga, Adyan Routham, Akash Komde, Vedant Dighade, Gaurav Dhoble, Ankush Tammiwar, Aditya Khilote, Arya Durugkar, Pratham Maheshwari, Prafulla Hinge, Ananmay Jaiswal, Sarthak Dhabadgaokar, Sanmesh Deshmukh.

Nagpur Heroz

Mandar Mahale, Aman Mokhade, Abhishek Agrawal, Prabal Choukhande, Tushar Kadu, Siddhesh Wath, Vaibhav Choksey, Anurag Dixit, Malhar Shirke, Parth Rekhade, Yash Totre, Tejas Soni, Yash Thakur, Rishit Panchmatia, Arjun Ingle, Akshay Dullarwar.

Nagpur Titans

Akshay Wadkar, Jagjot Sasan, Aniruddha Choudhary, Sandesh Durugwar, Satyam Bhoyar, Shubham Dubey, Aditya Narwade (wk), Himanshu Kawale, Rohit Dattatraya, Sahil Sheikh, Aditya Kukde, Rahul Dongarwar, Aditya Thakare, Sanskar Chavhate, Dushyant Tekan, Piyush Sawarkar.

Orange Tigers

Darshan Nalkande, Yash Rathod, Apoorva Wankhede, Kshitij Dahiya, Tushar Suryawanshi, Rohit Binkar, Mohit Nachankar, Ganesh Bhosale, Vikram Patel, Akshay Karnewar, Minar Sahare, Shreyansh Gupta, Saurabh Dubey, Atharva Podutwar, Rahul Singh, Ashish Jadhav.

Pagariya Strikers

Yash Kadam, Mohammed Faiz, Dhruv Shorey, Aditya Ahuja, Iknoor Singh, Shivam Deshmukh, Vishesh Tiwari, Devansh Thakkar, Pushpak Gujar, Ashit Singh, Kaustubh Salve, Lalit Yadav, Dipesh Parwani, Manan Agrawal, Prem Ghode, Virendra Patel.

