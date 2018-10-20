VIDEO: Batsman run out in a hilarious manner in New Zealand

WELLINGTON-VS-OTAGO

We have witnessed a bizarre run-out just a couple of days ago during the Test match between Pakistan and Australia in Abu Dhabi. However, cricket has produced another hilarious run-out during the game between Wellington Firebirds and Otago Volts in the Plunket Shield in New Zealand.

The first-class tournament Plunkett Shield is currently happening in New Zealand as the Wellington and Otago faced each other. In the first innings, Wellington Firebirds posted a huge total of 509 runs on their board. The Otago Volts were 114 for 6 when Nathan Smith and Michael Rippon involved in a comical run-out.

Michael Rippon, who was at the striker's end, flicked a ball towards fine leg and completed a single successfully. They tried to go for a double but Rippon was slipped at the non-striker's end when he tried to return towards striker's end.

The other batsman had his eyes on the ball and ran over half of the pitch before realizing that his partner was slipped. He then tried to return to striker's end but he too slipped. The pair was in the ground and the wicket-keeper took off the bails to dismiss Nathan Smith.

During the second Test between Pakistan and Australia in Abu Dhabi, the Pakistani batsman Azhar Ali edged the ball towards the third man. The Pakistani batsmen started to chat at the middle of the pitch as they thought that the ball would reach the boundary line.

But the ball was stopped as the outfield was wet. Mitchell Starc, who ran behind the ball, threw quickly to the keeper and he dislodged the bails. After the several reviews, the umpires concluded that Azhar Ali was run-out.

"Both of us did not realize that the ball has stopped before the boundary rope. We didn't even see anybody running to fetch the ball. When he [Starc] threw the ball from the boundary, we thought that he is just casually throwing back the ball. When the keeper started to move towards the ball, there was a realization that something funny is up. Even then we weren't sure what was happening. It was a full-fledged edge against a fast-bowler and no fielder had made a contact with it on its way. But, still, there is no excuse for how I easily gifted my wicket," Azhar said after the end of third day's play against Australia.

Pakistan successfully won the game by 373 runs and clinched the series as well against Australia.