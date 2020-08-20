Vienna T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 19 (Updated)

The Vienna T10 League 2020 has reached its final day of group stage action, with the last five league matches to be played on August 20. Salzburg CC, Indian CC Vienna and Austria CC Wien would be fighting it out for the final two semi-final spots.

Pakistan CC and Vienna Afghan CC occupy the top two spots in the points table of the Vienna T10 League 2020 with 8 points each to their name. Both the teams have won four matches and been on the receiving end in two matches, with the former placed atop the points table due to their slightly superior net run rate of +1.957. They are the only two teams to have qualified for the knockout stage so far.

Salzburg CC, who have 7 points in their bag, are placed third in the points table. A win in one of their last two matches or a loss for either Indian CC Vienna or Austria CC Wien in any of their final two encounters would guarantee them a spot in the semi-finals.

Indian CC Vienna occupy the fourth position in the points table of the Vienna T10 League 2020. They have 4 points in their kitty, courtesy the two wins they have registered to date.

Austria CC Wien are placed last with 3 points to their credit. They have just a solitary win to their name apart from a point due to an abandoned match against Salzburg CC.

Salzburg CC would be the favourites to become the third team to qualify for the semi-finals of the Vienna T10 League 2020 with Indian CC Vienna and Austria CC fighting it out for the final knockout spot.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the penultimate day of group stage matches in the Vienna T10 League 2020 -

Vienna T10 League Points Table

Vienna T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Advertisement

Most Runs

Vienna T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Razmal Shigiwal of Vienna Afghan CC is the highest run-scorer after Day 3 of the group matches in the Vienna T10 League 2020. He has smashed 187 runs with a 71-run knock as his highest score. Shigiwal has an outstanding strike rate of 230.86 and has struck 16 fours and 14 sixes, the most by any batsman in the tournament to date.

Abrar Bilal of Salzburg CC occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters with 161 runs to his name. His 77-run knock is the highest individual score of the tournament so far. Bilal has scored these runs at a decent strike rate of 164.28 and has struck 14 fours and 11 maximums.

Hassan Ashfaq of Austria CC Wien is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Vienna T10 League 2020. He has scored 154 runs in the six matches he has played with a 61-run inning as his top score. Ashfaq has an impressive strike rate of 187.80 with his runs comprising of 17 fours and 8 hits over the ropes.

With nine more matches to be played including the four knockout encounters, we could still see a lot of upheavals in the highest run-scorers list of the Vienna T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Vienna T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Kumud Jha of Indian CC Vienna continues to be the highest wicket-taker after the penultimate day of group stage action in the Vienna T10 League 2020. He has scalped 10 wickets in the five matches that he has played. His spell of 4/11 is the best bowling effort of the tournament so far and he also has an acceptable economy rate of 7.20.

Zeeshan Goraya of Salzburg CC occupies the second spot in the list of highest wicket-takers with 8 wickets to his name. He has a spell of 3/20 as his best figures but has been extremely expensive, having conceded 11.36 runs per over.

Daud Zadran of Indian CC Vienna and Zabi Ibrahim of Vienna Afghan CC are the third-most successful bowlers of the Vienna T10 League 2020 with 7 wickets each. While both have a strike rate of 7.71, the former occupies the third spot in the list due to his superior average of 11.71.

Zadran has a best bowling effort of 3/12, but has been slightly on the expensive side with an economy rate of 9.11.

With a significant number of matches yet to be played, all the bowlers would fancy their chances to overhaul Kumud Jha at the top of the highest wicket-takers list of the Vienna T10 League 2020.