Vijay Hazare 2016-17: Schedule for knock-outs announced

The matches begin from March 12

by Debdoot Das Breaking 07 Mar 2017, 18:36 IST

Dhoni led Jharkhand to the last eight (Image Courtesy: Hindustan Times)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India today announced the Knock-Out Fixture of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2017.

All of the matches will be played in Delhi either at the Feroz Shah Kotla grounds or the Palam A Stadium.

The First Quarter Final will be held between Karnataka and Baroda. While the second will hold Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

Now Gujarat made it to the last eight courtesy of their thumping win against Bengal yesterday. The Ranji Trophy champions rode on Jasprit Bumrah's three-wicket haul and Parthiv Patel's 88 to make the quarterfinals as they outclassed Bengal by seven wickets in a Group C game.

However, despite the loss, Bengal topped the table with 20 points to seal a berth in the knock-outs.

Tamil Nadu too were impressive in their last group game where they trounced Tripura by 262 runs to top Group B and storm into the quarter-finals.

Tamil Nadu posted a formidable 337 for eight in 50 overs, courtesy of Ganga Sridhar Raju’s 77 and Dinesh Karthik’s 81.

Tripura came to a cropper in their reply, folding up for 75 in 18.2 overs as pacer Aswin Crist grabbed five wickets.

In the third clash, Vidharbha will lock horns against Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s side Jharkhand. The former went past Assam by 104 runs to top Group A as Jitesh Sharma (83) and Ganesh Satish hit crucial half-centuries in the game.

Sharma and Satish forged a 99-run partnership for the second wicket in 16.5 overs to help Vidarbha score 273 for 9.

Vidarbha then came back to bowl out Assam for 169 in 41.1 overs, riding on off-spinner Abhishek Chaurasia's 6 for 37 at the Karnail Singh stadium.

Assam's chase was fuelled by Rishav Das's 96-ball 57 but none of the other batsmen could provide any support to the opener.

Jharkhand, on the other hand, thrashed Jammu and Kashmir by six wickets to get themselves in the knockouts.

Dhoni and his men almost had their campaign stalled when they lost to Hyderabad. They needed a big win against Jammu and Kashmir and also Hyderabad had to lose to against services and that is precisely what happened.

In the game Shahbaz Nadeem’s five for helped Jharkhand restrict Jammu and Kashmir to just 184. With six wickets and 15 overs to spare Dhoni got his side home with a hit into the stands. Thus Jharkhand joined table toppers Karnataka in the quarterfinals from Group D.

Here is the complete schedule:

Mar 12, Sunday: Karnataka vs Baroda, 1st Quarter-Final

Tamil Nadu vs Gujarat, 2nd Quarter-Final

Mar 15, Wednesday: Vidarbha vs Jharkhand, 3rd Quarter-Final

Bengal vs Maharashtra, 4th Quarter-Final

Mar 16, Thursday: TBC vs TBC, 1st Semi-Final

Mar 17, Friday: TBC vs TBC, 2nd Semi-Final

Mar 19, Sunday: TBC vs TBC, Final