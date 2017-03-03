Vijay Hazare Trophy 2017, Round 5 round-up: Rishabh Pant's heroics take Delhi to their first win

Harbhajan Singh, Parthiv Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Pragyan Ojha, Saurabh Tiwary and Naman Ojha starred for their respective teams

Rishabh Pant missed out on a well-deserved ton by just one run

Indian discards Harbhajan Singh, Parthiv Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Pragyan Ojha, Saurabh Tiwary and Naman Ojha starred for their respective teams in the fifth round of the 2017 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Punjab off-spinner Harbhajan Singh led from the front by taking 4 wickets to restrict Haryana for just 196. His team then chased down the target with ease, thanks to Gurkeerat Mann’s unbeaten 91. Parthiv Patel’s 104 helped Gujarat post an 182-run win over Andhra after Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah ran through the Andhra batting line-up and ended with figures of 4/29.

Rishabh Pant regained his form by scoring a 72-ball 99, a knock that included nine fours and two sixes and helped Delhi register a 70-run over Tripura. Delhi scored 356 in their 50 overs and in return, Tripura managed to score 286, including an unbeaten 115 by Yashpal Sharma.

Indian middle order batsman, Kedar Jadhav scored a quick-fire 68 but that couldn't stop his team Maharashtra from suffering their first loss of the season as Uttar Pradesh beat them by 104 runs.

Yuvraj Singh failed for Punjab as he managed to score just 8 runs apart from taking a wicket, while former Indian captain MS Dhoni didn’t have a good outing and scored 28 in Jharkhand’s 21-run loss against Hyderabad. Once again, Shikhar Dhawan had a forgettable outing as he scored just 18 off 38 balls while Gautam Gambhir managed to score 37.

Also, Saurashtra’s Sheldon Jackson became the second Indian after Mohinder Amarnath to get dismissed ‘obstructing the field’ in List A cricket.

Here is the recap from the round 5 of the tournament.

Group A

Odisha 162 in 45.3 overs (Govinda Poddar 59, Akshay Karnewar 4/21, RD Thakur 2/18) lost to Vidarbha 163/3 in 40.1 overs (Jithesh Sharma 70, Rajkishan Patel 2/32) by 7 wickets.

Railways 215 in 48.3 overs (Aakash Verma 55, Arup Das 3/36, Pritam Das 2/30) lost to Assam 216/6 in 48 overs (Pallav Kumar Das 44, KB Arun Karthick 42, Ashish Yadav 3/26) by 4 wickets.

Haryana 196 in 48.5 overs (Nitin Saini 48, CK Bishnoi 38, Harbhajan Singh 4/33) beat Punjab 200/5 in 41.4 overs (Gurkeerat Mann 91*, Rahul Tewatia 3/49) by 5 wickets.

Group B

Kerala 230/7 in 50 overs (Sanju Samson 84, Salman Nizar 49, Antony Dhas 2/13, Rahil Shah 2/33) lost to Tamil Nadu 231/4 in 39.2 overs (Dinesh Karthik 88, Baba Aparajith 74, Sandeep Warrier 4/51) by 6 wickets.

Uttar Pradesh 370/5 in 50 overs ( Prashant Gupta 129, Shivam Chaudhary 116, Shrikant Mundhe 3/74) beat Maharashtra 266 in 38.5 overs (Kedar Jadhav 68, R Tripathi 57, Piyush Chawla 5/50) by 104 runs.

Delhi 356/5 in 50 overs (Rishabh Pant 99, Milind Kumar 72, SS Majumdar 2/51) beat Tripura 286/8 in 50 overs (Yashpal Sharma 115*, BB Ghosh 59, Subodh Bhati 3/55) by 70 runs.

Group C

Gujarat 288/7 in 50 overs (Parthiv Patel 104, Rohit Dahiya 53, B Ayyappa 3/72) beat Andhra 106 in 31.5 overs (Dwaraka Ravi Teja 44, Jasprit Bumrah 4/29, Rijul Bhatt 3/21) by 182 runs.

Bengal 230 in 48.5 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 127, Shardul Thakur 4/47, Abhishek Nayar 3/53) beat Mumbai 134 in 36.2 overs (Shreyas Iyer 34, Sayan Ghosh 3/48, Pragyan Ojha 3/28) by 96 runs.

Goa 290/8 in 50 overs (Snehal Kaunthankar 94, Sagun Kamat 63, AS Kushwah 5/60) lost to Madhya Pradesh 294/3 in 38.1 overs (Naman Ojha 105*, Harpreet Singh Bhatia 83) by 7 wickets.

Extra cover: Naman Ojha admits he is not focused on whether he plays for India again

Group D

Jammu and Kashmir 108/9 in 28.4 overs (Manzoor Dar 20, M Prasidh 4/15, Stuart Binny 2/30) lost to Karnataka 110/3 in 17.4 overs (K Gowtham 53, Manish Pandey 27*, Mohammad Mudhasir 3/53) by 7 wickets.

Hyderabad 203/8 in 50 overs (K Sumanth 48, B Sandeep 43, Shahbaz Nadeem 3/27) beat Jharkhand 182 in 44.4 overs (Saurabh Tiwary 102, MS Dhoni 28, Mehdi Hasan 3/40) by 21 runs.

Saurashtra 279/9 in 50 overs (Sheldon Jackson73, Chirag Jani 58, Pankaj Rao 4/34) beat Chhatisgarh 187 in 44 overs (Manoj Singh 55, Mohammad Kaif 32, Prerak Mankad 3/37) by 92 runs.