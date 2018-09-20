Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Corruption allegations levelled against Vijay Hazare side

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News
328   //    20 Sep 2018, 12:38 IST

<p>

The Vijay Hazare Trophy kicked off a few days ago and the team from Puducherry got off to a blistering start as they thrashed newcomers Manipur in their first match of the tournament.

They achieved an easy eight-wicket victory of the side from North-East. However, a few controversies have arisen from the match.

The BCCI and the CoA have received multiple complaints regarding Puducherry's team selection. According to reports, Puducherry fielded a higher number of outstation players than allowed. The complaint raised by the convenor of Uttarakhand cricket also stated that none of the players in the playing XI was born in the Union Territory.

“I was shocked to hear that BCCI has given special permission to include more than the (cap on the) number of outstation players in the team. This kills the spirit of the game and the rules of level playing field that was aimed when the eligibility rules were framed,” Shetty writes in his email, which was accessed by The Indian Express. The email was addressed to the BCCI and CoA.

The second complaint raised was whether Puducherry fulfilled the “qualification rules” for being registered as a “guest player”. According to the emails, a few players from the side were either based in Mumbai or Tamil Nadu.

“The above details clearly indicate that the entire eleven of Team Puducherry does not contain a single player of Puducherry origin and it’s very obvious that in the name of promotion players from all other states have been given a chance thus denying the local players of Puducherry any opportunity. If you look at the North Eastern states, it is very apparent that they have mostly abided with the BCCI Rules,” the email read.

However, Puducherry responded to the allegations raised by stating that all the players apart from Abhishek Nayar, Pankaj Singh and Paras Dogra had links to the Union Territory through work or education.

Topics you might be interested in:
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19 Abhishek Nayar
Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19: Top performances of the day 
RELATED STORY
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19 Squads
RELATED STORY
Parvez Rasool named captain, Irfan Pathan to play as...
RELATED STORY
India all-rounder Vijay Shankar back in action for Tamil...
RELATED STORY
Five Cricket players suspended after campaign against...
RELATED STORY
Yuvraj Singh smashes 41-ball 48 in Domestic season opener
RELATED STORY
Will prepare myself for WI Tests keeping on turners at...
RELATED STORY
5 consistent domestic performers who deserved an India...
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Remembering the life and times of Vijay...
RELATED STORY
3 Players who can be a long-term replacement of Murali...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us