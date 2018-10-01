Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19: Top performers of the day

Three matches were played on Monday in the ongoing 2018-19 edition of Vijay Hazare Trophy. The tourney witnessed some fine performances so far while many more are expected to follow.

Today, three matches in Group C took place across the Chennai, with Team Rajasthan, Services and Bengal posting victories.

All the three matches saw a number of noteworthy performances and here we bring all of those:

Bengal vs Jharkhand: Easwaran, Manoj Tiwary, Anand Singh, Ishan Kishan shine with the bat

Abhimanyu Easwaran

Abhimanyu Easwaran made brilliant 149 runs while skipper Manoj Tiwary scored 72 but all in vain as Bengal lost to Jharkhand. With the help of 14 fours and a six, Easwaran scored 149 runs in 162 balls while Tiwary scored a quick 69, taking Bengal to the 267-run total.

In reply, Jharkhand openers, Anand Singh and Ishan Kishan started well as they scored 118 and 56 runs respectively. The VJD method declared Jharkhand as the winners of the match.

J&K vs Services: Nakul Sharma scores 123, Parvez Rasool takes 5-for

Parvez Rasool

Jammu and Kashmir skipper and prime all-rounder, Parvez Rasool took a five-wicket haul in the Group C match against Services but couldn't save his side from a 102-run loss. Batting first, Services put on the big total of 322 runs, largely due to 98-ball 123 runs by Nakul Sharma. He fired 6 sixes and 9 fours in his innings.

Parvez, on the other side, was the lone warrior for J&K with the ball. He scalped five wickets by giving away 62 runs of his 10 overs. Chasing the big total, J&K could manage to score 220 runs while losing all their wickets. Paras Sharma who scored 93 of 97 was the only batsman to show some resistance.

Assam vs Rajasthan: Manender Singh ton, Mahipal Lomror 50 earn Rajasthan an easy win

A fine hundred by wicket-keeper batsman Manender Singh and a fiery fifty by all-rounder Mahipal Lomror helped Rajasthan post 56 runs win over Assam, here at M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai in the Group C encounter.

Manender went on to hit eight fours and a six in his 101 while Lomror hit three fours and as many sixes in his unbeaten 54-run knock. The duo steered Rajasthan to 217 runs total, while Assam collapsed for just 161 in reply.