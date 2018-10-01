Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Round-Up: Jharkhand, Services, Rajasthan notch up victories

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Feature
207   //    01 Oct 2018, 18:08 IST

2nd Test - Australia v India: Day 3
Aaron picked up 3 wickets for Jharkhand

The Vijay Hazare Trophy continued today with three Group C encounters taking place in Chennai. Luckily, there was no rain today and all the matches were able to take place completely without ease.

In the match which took place at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Assam took on Rajasthan. After winning the toss, Assam opted to field first. Rajasthan posted 217 runs on the board thanks to a fantastic century by Manender Narender Singh, who ended up scoring 101 in 126 deliveries.

In response, the Rajasthan bowlers bowled extremely well to restrict Assam to just 161, thus winning the match. While Deepak Chahar did not pick up a single wicket, Rahul Chahar picked up 2 wickets. However, TM Ul Haq was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up three wickets.

In the second match which took place at the Sri Ramachandra Medical College Ground in Chennai, Services achieved an easy 102 run victory over Jammu and Kashmir. Services posted a huge total of 322 in 50 overs, with Nakul Sharma scoring 122 of those runs.

J&K's Parvez Rasool, who has played for India in the past, picked up five wickets. However, his performance went in vain as his side managed to score just 220 runs while chasing 323. Paras Sharma top-scored with 93 runs to his name.

In the final match which took place at the TI Cycles Ground, Murugappa in Chennai as well, Jharkhand achieved a close-fought two-run victory over Bengal by the VJD method

Chasing 268 for victory, Anand Singh and Ishan Kishan put on a 118 run partnership for the first wicket, with the latter scoring 118 runs. In the end, a 34 run knock by Anukul Roy helped Jharkhand win the match.

Earlier in the match, Abhimanyu Easwaran scored 149, which helped his side score 267 in 50 overs. Shahbaz Nadeem and Varun Aaron were the pick of the bowlers, picking up two and three wickets respectively.

Brief Scores:

Services 322 def. J&K 220 by 102 runs

Rajasthan 217-7 def. Assam 161 by 56 runs

Jharkhand 263-9 def. Bengal 267 by 2 runs (VJD method)


Topics you might be interested in:
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19 Jharkhand Cricket Rajasthan Cricket Varun Aaron Parvez Rasool
Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
8 wickets for 10 runs : Indian cricketer Shahbaz Nadeem...
RELATED STORY
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19: Top Performances of the Day,...
RELATED STORY
Shahbaz Nadeem: The unsung hero
RELATED STORY
5 consistent domestic performers who deserved an India...
RELATED STORY
Shahbaz Nadeem breaks all-time List-A bowling Record
RELATED STORY
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018/19: Indrajith's century goes in...
RELATED STORY
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Round-up: Shankar slams ton,...
RELATED STORY
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19, Day 5 Round-Up: Ishan Kishan...
RELATED STORY
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19 Squads
RELATED STORY
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19, Day 2 Round-Up: Nadeem...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us