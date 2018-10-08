Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Round-Up: Manish Pandey's knock goes in vain; Gautam Gambhir fails with the bat

Manish Pandey

The Vijay Hazare Trophy continued today, with matches taking place in Bengaluru, Vadodara, and Delhi.

The only group which did not have any matches today was Group C. Luckily, the rain Gods showed mercy and all the matches took place without the loss of any overs. A total of 9 matches took place in the three cities combined.

Over the past few days, a lot of matches were washed out, which even led to Karnataka getting knocked out of the tournament.

In this article, we take a look at the results of the matches which took place today.

#1 Group A

Karnataka, who have won just one match so far in the tournament, were desperate to get a win under their belt before signing off. However, it was not to be as Punjab, who are in great form, defeated them by six wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Riding on Anmolpreet Singh's blazing knock of 138 in just 106 deliveries, Punjab cruised to victory. Shubhman Gill contributed with 77 runs as well, with the opening pair putting on a 198 run partnership for the first wicket. For Karnataka, it was KPL star Sharath BR and Indian middle-order batsman Manish Pandey who got the runs. While Sharath scored 70, Pandey scored 67.

In the other matches of Group A, Maharashtra defeated Baroda by 5 wickets and Vidarbha beat Goa by 1 run.

Brief scores:

Punjab 297-4 def. Karnataka 296 all out by 6 wickets

Vidarbha 218 all out def. Goa 217-9 by 1 wicket

Maharashtra 207-5 def. Baroda 206-8 by 5 wicket

