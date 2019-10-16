Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019: 17-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes youngest player to score a double century in List A cricket

Vinay.Chhabria FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 375 // 16 Oct 2019, 14:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Yashasvi Jaiswal wrote his name into the record books with a stunning knock against Jharkhand

17-year-old Mumbai batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal has become the youngest player to hit a double century in List A cricket after smashing 203 against Jharkhand in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Opening the innings for Mumbai, the teenager slammed 17 fours and 12 sixes en route his maiden double hundred.

Batting against a quality Jharkhand bowling attack, the Indian U-19 star showed no nerves at all, dispatching the likes of Varun Aaron, Anukul Roy and Shahbaz Nadeem to all parts of the ground during his epic innings at Alur.

Yashasvi Jaiswal just hit a spectacular double hundred for Mumbai against a Jharkhand attack that included Varun Aaron, Shahbaz Nadeem and Anukul Roy, his third hundred in five Vijay Hazare matches.

Seriously one to watch! pic.twitter.com/2SsWuKmLNb — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 16, 2019

Jaiswal also became only the third batsman after Sanju Samson and K.V. Kaushal to score a double hundred in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The youngster played 154 deliveries before Vivek Tiwari scalped his wicket in the 50th over of the match. His fantastic innings guided Mumbai to a formidable total of 358/3 in 50 overs.

The left-handed batsman also shattered Alan Barrow’s longstanding record of being the youngest double centurion in 50-over cricket. Barrow scored a double hundred for Natal aged 20 years and 275 days during a match against the South African XI way back in 1975.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's rise to the top

Bangladesh U19 v India U19 - Under 19 Tri-series Final

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s father runs a shop in Uttar Pradesh but the youngster chose to move to Mumbai to make it big in the world of cricket. Jaiswal suffered several setbacks before finally receiving the backing of local coach Jwala Singh.

The youngster lives in a chawl in Kadamwadi in Santacruz, but is sure to have a bright future considering the talent he possesses. He is a part of the Indian U-19 team and with this innings, he would have attracted the attention of several IPL franchises as well.