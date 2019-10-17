Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 points table (updated) as on 17 October 2019

Shikhar Dhawan helped Delhi seal their place in the quarterfinals.

The league stage of the 2019 Vijay Hazare Trophy culminated on Thursday with Delhi becoming the final team to reach the quarterfinals with a close win over Himachal Pradesh in the final round. In the other matches of the day, Maharashtra defeated Vidarbha by 33 runs whereas Haryana knocked Uttar Pradesh out of the tournament by handing them a 20-run defeat.

The eight teams who have qualified for the quarterfinals of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 are Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Punjab, Chhatisgarh and Mumbai. This year, the BCCI had divided the teams into three major groups. There was a combined elite group A and B, an elite Group C and a plate group consisting of the relatively inexperienced teams in the domestic circuit.

As the league round ended today, let us have a look at the points table of all the three groups-

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019, Elite Group A and B Points Table

Karnataka topped the standings

In the combined group, Karnataka dominated the proceedings by winning seven of their eight matches and topping the points tally. Delhi finished in second position with five wins from eight matches, while Punjab and Chhattisgarh too have the same number of points as Delhi. Mumbai sneaked into the top five on the virtue of a superior net run-rate thereby denying Uttar Pradesh a place in the next round.

The teams from Baroda and Saurashtra disappointed the most as they could manage to win only three matches in the tournament. On the other side, Goa and Andhra lost a majority of their matches to finish in the bottom two.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019, Elite Group C Points Table

Tamil Nadu decimated each and every team in Elite Group C

Tamil Nadu sealed their place in the quarterfinals with a 100 percent win record in the group stage. They defeated all the teams of Elite Group C to finish with 36 points in 9 matches. Gujarat too managed to defeat the other eight teams of the group but lost their final match against Tamil Nadu. Bihar lost all their games of the group stage and finished at the last position.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019, Plate Group Points Table

Puducherry qualified for the quarterfinals from the Plate Group

Puducherry secured their spot in the next stage with an undefeated run in the group stage. They won seven of their nine matches while the other two games did not produce a result. Uttarakhand and Chandigarh missed out on a spot in the quarterfinals by a gap of six points, whereas Sikkim, Mizoram and Manipur could only register one win in their campaign.