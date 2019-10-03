Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 results roundup: Gujarat make it five in five, Easwaran continues good form | 3rd October 2019

The 10th day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy saw Jammu & Kashmir, Bengal and Gujarat race to victories and strengthen their case. On the other hand, Maharashtra versus Uttar Pradesh and Odisha against Punjab were abandoned due to rain.

Here are the complete results of the matches played on 3rd October 2019.

Elite, Group C, Vijay Hazare Trophy at Jaipur, Oct 3 2019

RAJASTHAN 265/4 (50 overs)

BENGAL 266/5 (49/50 overs)

In the Group C encounter at the Vijay Hazare Trophy played at Jaipur, Bengal went past Rajasthan by five wickets in a relatively easy tie. Electing to field first, the Bengal bowlers kept a leash around the Rajasthan batsman as they could only make 265 runs for the loss of four wickets in their 50 overs.

Rajasthan captain Mahipal Lomror took his time to settle down as he made 79 runs in 100 balls and was well assisted by a half-century from Arjit Gupta (56 in 57 balls). Ashok Menari and Rajesh Bishnoi batted out of their skins to better the run-rate and help Rajasthan reach a respectable total.

The experienced Ashok Dinda claimed two wickets while Arnab Nandi kept things tight with two wickets and gave away only 32 runs in his 10 overs. In reply, Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran continued his good run with the bat as he notched yet another half-century. But the highlight of the day proved to be Abhishek Raman, who hit a magnificent 108-ball 122 as Bengal cruised to a five-wicket victory. Indian pacer Deepak Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed remained wicketless whereas Ravi Bishnoi picked up three wickets.

Elite, Group C, Vijay Hazare Trophy at Jaipur, Oct 3 2019

BIHAR 126 (42.2 overs)

GUJARAT 128/3 (19.1 overs)

Gujarat overwhelmed Bihar by seven wickets in another Group C encounter played at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground. Electing to bat first, Bihar struggled to get going against the Gujarat bowlers as they were skittled out for 126 in 42.2 overs. None of the batsmen except Sachin Singh, who scored 44 runs off 73 balls, could tackle the Gujarat bowlers as four out of the six took two wickets each.

In reply, the Parthiv Patel-led Gujarat side raced to victory in only 19.1 overs, with Priyank Panchal making a quick-fire 40 off 28 deliveries. None of the Bihar bowlers could trouble the Gujarat batsman as the latter registered their fifth win in as many matches.

Elite, Group C, Vijay Hazare Trophy at Jaipur, Oct 3 2019

RAILWAYS 285/6 (50 overs)

JAMMU & KASHMIR 287/6 (49.1 overs)

Jammu & Kashmir defeated Railways by four wickets with five balls remaining in a Group C encounter that saw captain and former India player Parvez Rasool score a glorious hundred. Railways were put in to bat by Rasool as they got off to a decent start. Five of the top six batsmen got starts, scoring above 30 runs, but couldn’t make it count and convert it into big knocks.

Chasing a target of 286 runs, captain Parvez Rasool starred after going wicketless with the ball. His innings was studded with nine fours and four sixes, as Jammu & Kashmir raced to their target in 49.1 overs. For Railways, Himanshu Sangwan took three wickets giving away 66 runs in the process.