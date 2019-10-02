Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 results roundup: Rayudu and Karthik score big, TN pick up fourth win in a row | 1st October 2019

Last year's champion, Mumbai

The 8th day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 saw six matches producing results despite the incessant rain. Among the headlines was Ambati Rayudu, who made an expected return to form while Tamil Nadu eased to a comfortable victory against Bengal thanks to a fine effort from their captain Dinesh Karthik

Defending champions Mumbai picked up a 5-wicket win against Saurashtra, while Hyderabad did well to defend their 199-run target by skittling out Karnataka for just 177 to claim a 21-run win.

Here are the complete results of the matches played on 1st October 2019.

Elite Group C match at Jaipur, 1st Oct 2019

GUJARAT 103/3 (25.3) beat RAJASTHAN 102 (40.1) by 7 wickets.

Gujarat won the toss and put Rajasthan into bat first. Captain Priyank Panchal's decision proved to work wonders as Rajasthan were bundled out for 102 in 40.1 overs. Opener Manender Narender Singh was the top scorer for Rajasthan with 35 off 72 balls while for Gujarat, Axar Patel and Piyush Chawla shared three wickets between them, in addition to Roosh Kalaria and Arzan Nagwaswalla picking up three wickets apiece as well.

In reply, Gujarat romped home to chase down the target in just 25.3 overs as captain Panchal scored 32 before being run-out while wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Raval scored an unbeaten 34 to guide Gujarat to an easy win. To everyone's disappointment, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, and Khaleel Ahmed could only take two wickets combined as Rajasthan succumbed to a seven-wicket defeat.

Elite Group C match at Jaipur, 1st Oct 2019

SERVICES 252/5 (48.5) beat RAILWAYS 251/6 (50.0) by 5 wickets.

In another Group C encounter, Services beat Railways by five wickets at the KL Saini Ground at Jaipur. Electing to bat first, Railways captain Arindam Ghosh top scored with 79 runs off 107 deliveries that included two huge sixes.

Many batsmen got starts but unfortunately for the Railways, none converted it into a big one. Spinner Karn Sharma chipped in with a handy cameo of 44 runs in 21 balls in the lower middle-order to add some respect to the team total.

Varun Choudhary took three wickets at an economy of 5.80. In reply, Services opening batsman and wicketkeeper Nakul V scored a risk-free hundred to go alongside captain Rajat Paliwal's half-century that propelled Services to an easy five-wicket victory.

Elite, Group A and B, Vijay Hazare Trophy at Bengaluru, 1st Oct 2019

MUMBAI 248/5 (48.0) beat SAURASHTRA 245/9 (50.0) by 5 wickets.

Saurashtra learned a quick cricketing lesson of converting starts into match-winning knocks after a five-wicket loss to defending champs Mumbai. Four Saurashtra batsman made it to the thirties but only Aarpit Vasavada scored a half-century.

Shardul Thakur and Shams Mulani took three wickets each to restrict Saurashtra to 245 from 50 overs. In reply, the talented Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 85 off just 71 balls to take Mumbai past Saurashtra's score.

Captain Shreyas Iyer scored 73 while Shubham Ranjane scored an unbeaten 45 to partner Suryakumar Yadav till the end. Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat went wicketless and gave away 52 runs in his 9 overs.

Elite Group C match at Jaipur, 1st Oct 2019

TAMIL NADU 286/7 (50.0) beat BENGAL 212-all out (45.3) by 74 runs.

Three half-centuries in three innings is a perfect start in a quest to re-land a spot in the national side, and Tamil Nadu captain Dinesh Karthik has led from the front to send a strong message to the selectors.

Put in to bat first by Bengal Captain Abhimanyu Easwaran, Dinesh Karthik provided stability to the batting line-up with a quick-fire 97 runs off just 62 deliveries, studded with four sixes and eight fours. Vijay Shankar scored 41 runs while Shahrukh Khan scored 69 runs off only 45 balls. Bengal's Ashok Dinda took two wickets, conceding 60 runs in 10 overs.

In reply, Shahbaz Ahmed's century went in vain as he did not receive support from the other end, which translated into Tamil Nadu's fourth win in as many matches.

Elite Group A and B match at Bengaluru, 1st Oct 2019

HYDERABAD 198/9 (50.0) beat KARNATAKA 177-all out (45.2) by 21 runs.

In a low-scoring encounter, Hyderabad defended their score of 198 against Karnataka to register a 21-run win. Ambati Rayudu found form as he remained unbeaten on 87 runs to take Hyderabad to a respectable total and in reply, KL Rahul and Karun Nair failed to trouble the scorers as Karnataka were dealt an early blow.

Manish Pandey kept Karnataka in the game with a 48-run knock, building a strong partnership with Devdutt Padikkal who scored a 60 off 104 balls. However, this wasn't enough as Hyderabad bowlers Bavanaka Sandeep and Mohammed Siraj ran through the Karnataka line-up, picking up six wickets between them as they did well to pile pressure on the hosts.

Plate match at Dehradun, 1st Oct 2019

CHANDIGARH 115/6 (20.4) beat SIKKIM 111/4 (21.0) by 4 wickets.

In a game which was reduced to 21-overs aside, newcomers Chandigarh pipped past Sikkim by four wickets and two balls to spare. Opting to bat first, the Sikkim batsmen never got going as they could only put up 111 runs from their full quota of overs.

In what was supposed to be a hassle-free chase after a good opening stand between captain Manan Vohra and Arjun Azad, the Chandigarh middle-order batsmen were put under the pump by the Sikkim bowlers as a whole lot of wickets gave them a slight upper hand.

However, in the end, the lower middle order joined hands to get their side over the line.