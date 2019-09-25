Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 results roundup: Tamil Nadu, Assam register big wins on another rain-marred day | 25th September 2019

Tamil Nadu cruised to their second win in as many days.

Rain proved to be the nemesis once again as only five of the 12 games scheduled to be played on Wednesday, could be completed in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019. Three matches were abandoned without a ball being bowled while four couldn’t produce any result.

Elite, Group C, Vijay Hazare Trophy at the KL Saini Ground at Jaipur

Railways vs Bihar

Railways beat Bihar by 84 runs in Group C fixtures at Jaipur which was interrupted by rain. Railways captain Arindam Ghosh lead from the front with a well-made 96 from 102 deliveries, scoring 8 fours before being run out as Railways scored 289 runs in their allotted 50 overs. India capped Karn Sharma took three wickets for 23 runs as Shasheem Rathour was the only batsman to offer some resistance with an unbeaten 86. Bihar could only make 155 runs in 43 overs as the game was reduced to 43 overs due to rain.

Elite, Group C, Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya at Jaipur

Tripura vs Madhya Pradesh

In another rain-interrupted game in Group C, Tripura won by 104 runs against Madhya Pradesh, with the VJD method coming into play at Jaipur. Batting first, Tripura rallied behind Tanmay Mishra’s century to score 268/8.

Former India paceman, Ishwar Pandey took two wickets at a healthy economy of 4.10. Madhya Pradesh was set a revised target of 191 from 26 overs but had a disastrous start to the chase, losing their captain Naman Ojha for a duck. After that they failed to recover and could only manage 86 runs for the loss of six wickets in their allotted 26 overs.

Elite, Group C, Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium at Jaipur

Tamil Nadu vs Services

Five-time champion and title contenders Tamil Nadu Cricket cruised to a mammoth 212-run victory, their second in as many days, over Services in a Group C encounter also played at Jaipur.

Put into bat first, Tamil Nadu captain Dinesh Karthik looked in fine touch as he scored his second consecutive half-century, making 95 runs that included eight shots to the fence and one over the line as Tamil Nadu posted a target of 295 runs for victory.

In reply, Services batsmen found it hard to get going against the pace of Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, who ended up with figures of five for 41 and was well assisted by the three wickets of M Mohammed at the other end as they were bowled out for only 82.

Plate Group, Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Tanush Academy Ground at Dehra Dun

Assam vs Mizoram

In a Plate Group encounter, Assam won by 113 runs against Mizoram at Dehradun. Opener Swarupam Purkayastha hit 18 boundaries and 4 sixes in an unbeaten score of 163 runs in only 150 balls. Sibsankar Roy and Gokul Sharma scored half-centuries and ably assisted Swarupam on their way to scoring 324 runs. Roshan Alam claimed 4 wickets to ensure that Mizoram could only score 211 for six wickets in their 50 overs.

Plate Group, Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy at Dehradun

Puducherry vs Meghalaya

In another Plate Group encounter, Puducherry won by four wickets against Meghalaya in a game which was also marred by rain and reduced to 28 overs a side. Sagar Trivedi of Puducherry and Abhay Negi of Meghalaya, both claimed four wickets for their respective sides.