Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Andhra Pradesh vs Odisha: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Andhra Pradesh takes on Odisha in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 at BKC, Mumbai on 8 December 2021.

Andhra Pradesh are a quality side, with batters like Ambati Rayudu and Ricky Bhui in their line-up. Ashwin Hebbar is one of the batters to look out for in the Andhra Pradesh line-up. Averaging around 30 in List A matches, he will play a key role in Andhra Pradesh’s quest for the title this year.

Shoaib Khan and Girinath Reddy will play crucial roles with the ball in hand. Khan has picked up 11 wickets in nine games while Reddy has claimed 10 scalps in seven games. In the previous season, having won three of their five games, they topped Group B with 12 points. They lost to Gujarat in the quarter-finals and will be looking to get their hands around the trophy this time around.

Odisha is a capable but under-performing side. Led by skipper Subhranshu Senapati, they look forward to leaving their mark in the tournament. Subhranshu Senapati and Sandeep Pattnaik will be leading the batting charge. Senapati has scored over 400 runs and averages nearly 55 while Pattnaik has scored over 250 runs at an average of nearly 30.

Shantanu Mishra and Pappu Roy will play decisive roles with the ball in hand. Mishra has claimed eight wickets with an economy of under 6 while Roy has picked up five wickets with an economy of just 4.40.

In the previous season, having been placed in the same group as Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Railways, they finished 5th in Group C.

Andhra Pradesh vs Odisha Match Details

Match: Andhra Pradesh vs Odisha, Vijay Hazare Trophy

Date & Time: 8th December 2021, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai

Andhra Pradesh vs Odisha Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy is a good cricketing surface and is expected to provide equal assistance to the batters as well as the bowlers. The batters can play their shots once they are set.

The bowlers need to hit consistent lines and lengths to extract the assistance on offer. There won’t be much turn on offer and the slower bowlers will need to use the angles of the pitch to their benefit.

Andhra Pradesh vs Odisha Probable XIs

Andhra Pradesh: Ricky Bhui (wk), Ashwin Hebbar (c), CR Gnaneshwar, Ambati Rayudu, Nitish Reddy, Karan Shinde, Harishankar Reddy, Shoaib Khan, Girinath Reddy, Charan Sai Teja, S Ashish

Odisha: Subhranshu Senapati (c), Sandeep Pattnaik, Abhishek Yadav, Sujit Lenka, Rajesh Dhuper (wk), Abhishek Raut, Debabrata Pradhan, Ashish Rai, Rajesh Mohanty, Pappu Roy, Shantanu Mishra

Andhra Pradesh vs Odisha Weather Report

Clear skies are expected to be a feature of the matchday. Temperatures are expected to range between 23 and 33 degrees Celsius. No rain interruptions are expected throughout the day.

Andhra Pradesh vs Odisha Match Prediction

Andhra Pradesh are a quality side and have played some good cricket over the years. They are favorites to finish on top in this encounter. Odisha are a capable side and a good bowling performance from them could find Andhra reeling in this encounter.

