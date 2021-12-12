Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Andhra and Himachal Pradesh will lock horns in an Elite Group A game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in BKC, Mumbai, on December 12, Sunday.

Andhra aren't having a good campaign this time around. They lost against Odisha and Vidarbha by 63 runs and eight wickets respectively. However, Andhra found the winning touch when they beat Jammu and Kashmir by two wickets. Ricky Bhui has been exceptional with the willow, but he'll need other players to perform well to give his team more victories.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh started their campaign poorly, losing to Vidarbha by seven wickets. However, they got their campaign back on track by beating Jammu and Kashmir by 63 runs and Gujarat by 97 runs. They are currently in the second spot in the points table.

Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh Match Details

Match: Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh, Elite Group A.

Date and Time: December 12, Sunday; 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai.

Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be 30-35 degrees Celsius on matchday, and there's no rainfall expected. So a full 100-over contest between both sides should ensue.

Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh Pitch Report

This venue has hosted three games so far in the tournament, with the team batting first gaining a lot momentum due to the flat nature of the track at the start. As the game wears on, the track slows down a bit. The first-innings average score is around 300-320 runs, and chasing teams could it tough to score that many.

Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh Probable XIs

Andhra

The experienced Ashwin Hebbar will open the innings for Andhra. Srikar Bharat will be the captain and keeper for the team. Cheepurapalli Stephen will lead the bowling attack alongside Harishankar Reddy.

Probable XI: CR Gnaneshwar, Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat (C & WK), Ricky Bhui, Manish Golamaru, Ambati Rayudu, Pinninti Tapaswi, Harishankar Reddy, Tripurana Vijay, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Girinath Reddy.

Himachal Pradesh

For Himachal Pradesh, a lot will depend on their captain Rishi Dhawan's form. He is the leading run-scorer for his team this season, and will also look to perform well with the ball.

Probable XI: Shubham Arora (WK), Prashant Chopra, Arpit Guleria, Mayank Dagar, Priyanshu Khanduri, Rishi Dhawan (C), Akash Vasisht, Amit Kumar, Gurvinder Singh, Sumeet Verma, Vinay Galetiya.

Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh Prediction

It's a must-win game for both teams, with four points at stake. Both teams have experiencing highs and lows in the tournament. However, Himachal Pradesh have a few experienced players who can turn the momentum towards their side in crunch situations.

Edited by Bhargav

