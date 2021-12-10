Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Andhra vs Jammu and Kashmir: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Andhra are all set to face Jammu and Kashmir in a third-round fixture of the 2021-22 Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Both teams have had a difficult start to their campaigns, losing their opening two games. Andhra are fifth in the Elite Group A points table, while Jammu and Kashmir are languishing at the bottom of the table.

In the contest between the two bottom-placed sides, both Jammu & Kashmir and Andhra will look to open their account in the tournament.

Andhra vs Jammu and Kashmir Match Details

Match: Andhra vs Jammu and Kashmir, Round 3, Elite Group A, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: December 11th, 2021, Saturday; 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Andhra vs Jammu and Kashmir Pitch Report

It is a batting paradise, with a lot of runs available for the batters. The team winning the toss is likely to chase here.

Andhra vs Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast

A clear day is predicted with no chance of rain in Mumbai on Saturday. Meanwhile, the temperature is expected to range between 24 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Andhra vs Jammu and Kashmir Probable XIs

Andhra

Andhra lost their last game to Vidarbha by eight wickets. Batting first, Andhra posted a total of 287-8 in their allotted 50 overs, with their opener CR Gnaneshwar contributing 93 runs. However, their bowlers were toothless defending the target, losing the game inside 42 overs.

Probable XI: CR Gnaneshwar, Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat (C & WK), Ricky Bhui, Ambati Rayudu, Pinninti Tapaswi, Manish Golamaru, Girinath Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen, KV Sasikanth, Harishankar Reddy.

Jammu and Kashmir

In their last game, Jammu and Kashmir were beaten by Himachal Pradesh by 63 runs. Batting first, Himachal posted a par total of 250-8 in their allotted 50 overs.

Parvez Rasool and Rama Dayal were brilliant with the ball, picking up three wickets apiece. However, Jammu and Kashmir’s batting fell apart while chasin,g managing only 187 all out in 42.3 overs. Their wicketkeeper-batter Ian Dev Singh was their top scorer with 36.

Probable XI: Shubham Khajuria, Vivrant Sharma, Ian Dev Singh (WK), Shubham Pundir (C), Henan Nazir, Parvez Rasool, Abdul Samad, Abid Mushtaq, Ram Dayal, Umar Nazir Mir, Mujtaba Yousuf.

Andhra vs Jammu and Kashmir Match Prediction

It will be a direct contest between Andhra’s batting and Jammu and Kashmir’s bowling. However, Andhra have a strong squad, and their bowling unit will also fancy their chances against the weak batting unit of Jammu and Kashmir.

Prediction: Andhra are likely to win this game.

Edited by Bhargav

