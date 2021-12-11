Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Baroda vs Karnataka: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, and pitch report

Baroda and Karnataka will face off in the fourth round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Greenfield Stadium in Trivandrum will host this exciting Elite Group B fixture.

Baroda defeated Puducherry comprehensively in their last encounter. It was a complete performance from them as they walked past Puducherry. After electing to bowl first, the bowlers stepped up to knock over Puducherry on 82. The batters struggled a bit in the chase and lost five wickets but ensured that they chase down the total in the 28th over.

Karnataka registered their first win of the competition after suffering two straight losses. They defeated the defending champions Mumbai convincingly in their last clash.

Batting first, the Mumbai batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they only managed to score 208, losing nine wickets. Samarth R, opening the batting for Karnataka, remained unbeaten on 96 to guide his side across the line. They chased down the total in the 46th over with seven wickets in hand.

Baroda vs Karnataka Match Details

Match: Baroda vs Karnataka, Round 4, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Date and Time: December 12 2021, Sunday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Greenfield Stadium, Trivandrum

Baroda vs Karnataka Pitch Report

The pitch at Greenfield Stadium is good for batting. The batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. The surface is expected to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Baroda vs Karnataka Weather Forecast

The temperature in Trivandrum is expected to hover between 25 to 32 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Baroda vs Karnataka Probable XIs

Baroda

Lukman Meriwala and Dhruv Patel picked up three wickets apiece as it helped them knock over Puducherry on 82. The batters lost their way a bit in the chase but got across the line with five wickets in hand in the 28th over.

Probable XI

Kedar Devdhar (c), Adithya Waghmode, Abhimanyusingh, Bhanu Pania, Krunal Pandya, Dhruv Patel, Mitesh Patel (wk), A Sheth, Bhargav Bhatt, Lukman Meriwala, K R Kakade

Karnataka

Pravin Dubey picked up four wickets and broke the back of Mumbai’s batting lineup as they restricted them on 208. Samarth R remained unbeaten on 96 and was well-supported by Rohan Kadam (44) as they chased down the total with seven wickets in hand.

Probable XI

Samarth R, Rohan Kadam, Siddharth K V, Manish Pandey (c), Karun Nair, S Sharath, KC Cariappa, Suchith J, Koushik V, Pravin Dubey, Vidyadhar Patil

Baroda vs Karnataka Match Prediction

Both sides won their previous games and will be high in confidence. Both have experienced players on their side and it will come in handy when they meet on Sunday.

Karnataka have a good balance to their side. Fans can expect them to come out on top on Sunday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Karnataka to win this encounter

Try the new Fantasy Team Builder!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Manish Pandey to score a hundred? Yes No 0 votes so far