Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Baroda vs Puducherry: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Baroda will lock horns with Puducherry in a third-round game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 at St Xavier's College Ground in Thiruvananthapuram.

Baroda have had a tough start in the competition as they are languishing at the bottom of the Elite Group B points table with two losses in two games. Puducherry, on the other hand, sit 5th in the group as they have managed one win and one defeat in their two matches.

After losing their opening game, Puducherry defeated Bengal in their last match. They will look to continue their form to register consecutive victories. Baroda, meanwhile, will be desperate to open their account this season with a win.

Baroda vs Puducherry Match Details

Match: Baroda vs Puducherry, Round 3, Elite Group B, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: December 11th, 2021, Saturday, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: St Xavier's College Ground, Thiruvananthapuram

Baroda vs Puducherry Pitch Report

It is a friendly wicket to bat on but the pace bowlers will also get some movement off the pitch with the new ball. The team winning the toss could invite the opposition to bat first.

Baroda vs Puducherry Weather Forecast

A bright sunny day with a 10% chance of rain is predicted on Saturday. While the humidity will be on the higher side at 69%, the temperature level is expected to range between 24 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Baroda vs Puducherry Probable XIs

Baroda

Baroda lost their last game to Mumbai by 13 runs (VJD Method). Batting first, Baroda got all-out for 210 in 49.1 overs and Vishnu Solanki was their lone warrior with the bat with a knock of 94 runs off 100 deliveries. Chasing the target, Mumbai were 100/3 in 23 overs when rain forced the game to stop.

Probable XI: Kedar Devdhar (C), Pratyush Kumar, Vishnu Solanki, Mitesh Patel (WK), Krunal Pandya, Bhanu Pania, Dhruv Patel, Atit Sheth, Bhargav Bhatt, Lukman Meriwala, Karthik Kakade

Puducherry

In their last game, Puducherry defeated Bengal by eight runs (VJD Method). Bengal posted a total of 264/8 in 50 overs while batting first. For Puducherry, Suboth Bhati was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets.

Puducherry were cruising at 132/2 in 30 overs during the chase when rain interrupted the game. When the game was called off, Pavan Despande was unbeaten at 62 runs off 76 deliveries.

Probable XI: Ashith Rajiv, Iqlas Naha, Damodaren Rohit (C), Sagar Udeshi, Ragupathy (WK), Bharat Sharma, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi, Paras Dogra, Pavan Deshpande, Sagar Trivedi, Suboth Bhati

Baroda vs Puducherry Match Prediction

Given the current form, it will be a close contest between the two sides. Baroda might have lost their first two games but they still have more quality in their batting and bowling than Puducherry. However, they will have to play as a unit and perform together to earn their first win.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Baroda are expected to win this contest

Try the new Fantasy Team Builder!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Krunal Pandya to pick up a four-wicket haul? Yes No 1 votes so far