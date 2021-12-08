Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Bihar vs Meghalaya: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Bihar will lock horns with Meghalaya in the second round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 on Thursday at KL Saini Ground, Jaipur.

Meghalaya made a winning start to their campaign as they defeated Sikkim by 164 runs in their opening game. On the other hand, Bihar faced a shocking defeat in their opening fixture, losing to Mizoram by seven wickets.

Bihar cannot afford further slip-ups if they want to compete for the knockouts spot in the Plate Group. Meghalaya, meanwhile, will be eyeing another win to gain an early lead in the points table.

Bihar vs Meghalaya Match Details

Match: Bihar vs Meghalaya, Round 2, Plate, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: December 9th, 2021, Thursday, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Bihar vs Meghalaya Pitch Report

With the surface being flat, it is a paradise for the batters. It might slow down a bit in the second innings, hence the team winning the toss might opt to bat first.

Bihar vs Meghalaya Weather Forecast

It will be a perfect day for a game of cricket with clear skies predicted in Jaipur on Thursday. There are no chances of precipitation, and the temperature levels are expected to hover between 9 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Bihar vs Meghalaya Probable XIs

Bihar

Bihar lost their last game to Mizoram by seven wickets. Batting first, Bihar could only manage a mediocre total of 222/8 in 50 overs. Sakibul Gani scored a brilliant hundred, but no other batter could accompany him in the middle.

The Bihar bowling unit looked toothless defending the target as the opposition easily completed the chase. Shasheem Rathour and Malay Raj picked up one wicket each.

Probable XI:

Mangal Mahrour, Bipin Saurabh (WK), Babul Kumar, Shasheem Rathour, Sakibul Gani, Lakhan Raja, Rishav Raj, Ashutosh Aman (C), Abhijeet Saket, Malay Raj, Shivam Kumar

Meghalaya

Meghalaya defeated Sikkim by 164 runs in their last game. Batting first, they posted a decent total of 265/5 in 50 overs. Opener Chirag Khurana scored an outstanding hundred, while Larry Sangma also scored 69 runs.

The Meghalaya bowlers were excellent with the ball as they bundled out the opposition for 101 in 39 overs. Dippu Sangma and Akash Choudhary bagged three wickets each.

Probable XI

Chirag Khurana, Kishan Lyngdoh, Rohit Shah, Chengkam Sangma, Punit Bisht (C & WK), Dippu Sangma, Larry Sangma, Ram Gurung, Dwaraka Ravi Teja, Akash Choudhary, Aryan Bora

Bihar vs Meghalaya Match Prediction

Meghalaya registered an impressive victory in their opening game, and they have momentum on their side. However, tackling Bihar and Sikkim is absolutely not the same.

Bihar will look to shrug off the loss and come hard at their opponents.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Bihar are expected to win this game.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Chirag Khurana to score back-to-back centuries? Yes No 1 votes so far