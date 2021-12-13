Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Chhattisgarh vs Madhya Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Chhattisgarh will square off against Madhya Pradesh in the 5th round fixture of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 on 15 December.

The race to the quarterfinals is brewing up in Elite Group D as Madhya Pradesh sit second in the group standings with three wins and a single loss after four games. They must win their last game by a comprehensive margin to qualify for the next round.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh have already crashed out of the tournament after recording two wins and two losses in their four matches. They will try to spoil Madhya Pradesh's party and sign off with a win.

Chhattisgarh vs Madhya Pradesh Match Details

Match: Chhattisgarh vs Madhya Pradesh, Round 5, Elite Group D, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: December 14th, 2021, Tuesday, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Ground, Rajkot

Chhattisgarh vs Madhya Pradesh Pitch Report

It is a splendid wicket to bat on, and the batters will enjoy their time in the middle. The team winning the toss might opt to bowl first as there will be some help available for the pacers in the morning.

Chhattisgarh vs Madhya Pradesh Weather Forecast

A bright sunny day with zero chance of rain has been predicted in Rajkot on Tuesday. The temperature level is expected to range between 13 to 29 degrees celsius.

Chhattisgarh vs Madhya Pradesh Probable XIs

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh lost their last game against Kerala by five wickets. Despite skipper Harpreet Singh’s 98-run knock, Chhattisgarh could only manage 189/10 in 46.2 overs while batting first.

The bowlers didn’t have enough runs on the board to defend as Kerala completed the chase inside 35 overs. Ajay Jadav Mandal was brilliant with the ball and returned with three wickets in his ten overs.

Probable XI:

Akhil Herwadkar, Sanjeet Desai, Harpreet Singh (C), Shashank Singh, Amandeep Khare, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Sourabh Majumdar, Lavin Coster (WK), Ravi Kiran, Sumit Ruikar, Veer Pratap Singh

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh won their last game against Chandigarh by five runs. Batting first, Madhya Pradesh posted a menacing total of 331/9 in 50 overs. All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer continued his run of form with another brilliant century, scoring 151 runs off 113 deliveries.

Madhya Pradesh’s bowlers failed to put enough pressure on the opposition while defending the total. However, they managed to hold their nerves in the dying moments of the game to eke out a win. Pacer Avesh Khan was expensive with the ball and bagged three wickets for Madhya Pradesh.

Probable XI

Abhishek Bhandari (WK), Kuldeep Gehi, Rajat Patidar, Shubham Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Aditya Shrivastava (C), Parth Sahani, Mihir Hirwani, Puneet Datey, Kumar Kartikeya, Avesh Khan

Chhattisgarh vs Madhya Pradesh Match Prediction

Struggling for momentum, Chhattisgarh have blown hot and cold so far in the tournament. At the same time, Madhya Pradesh are on a three-game winning run. Their batting outfit is in prime form and it would be tough for Chhattisgarh to contain them.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Madhya Pradesh are likely to win this match.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee

LIVE POLL Q. Venkatesh Iyer to score a fifty and pick two or more wickets? Yes No 3 votes so far