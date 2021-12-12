Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Delhi vs Saurashtra: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Delhi will face Saurashtra in the fifth round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali will host this contest. It’s an Elite Group C fixture.

Delhi have won two games and lost as many so far in the competition. They defeated Haryana in their last outing. After being put in to bat, Delhi posted 267 on the board, losing five wickets, thanks to a century from Jonty Sidhu. The bowlers then stepped up and kept picking wickets at regular intervals as they defended the target successfully, winning the game by 10 runs.

Saurashtra, on the other hand, have been sensational so far. They have played four games so far and are yet to lose a game. They beat Jharkhand comprehensively in their last fixture. Bowling first, the bowlers did a fantastic job of knocking out Jharkhand within 211.

On the back of a hundred from Prerak Mankad, Saurashtra chased down the total with seven wickets in hand in the 35th over. Both sides are coming off wins in their previous games and it will be a cracker of a contest.

Delhi vs Saurashtra Match Details:

Match: Delhi vs Saurashtra, Round 5, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Date and Time: December 14th 2021, Tuesday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Mohali

Delhi vs Saurashtra Pitch Report

The pitch at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium is good for batting. The bowlers get some extra bounce on this surface but overall it is a good surface to bat on. Fans can expect a high-scoring game on Tuesday.

Delhi vs Saurashtra Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Tuesday. The temperature in Mohali is expected to range between 8 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Delhi vs Saurashtra Probable XIs

Delhi

Contributions from Jonty Sidhu (100) and Lalit Yadav (75) and a quickfire cameo from Anuj Rawat (44 off 16) helped them post 267 on the board in the last match. Skipper Pradeep Sangwan picked up a five-wicket haul and Mayank Yadav chipped in with three scalps as they defended the total successfully.

Probable XI

Shikhar Dhawan, Vaibhav Kandpal, Himmat Singh, Kshitiz Sharma, Jonty Sidhu, Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat (wk), Tejas Baroka, Mayank Yadav, Siddhant, Pradeep Sangwan (c)

Saurashtra

The bowlers chipped in with regular wickets as they bowled out Jharkhand for 211. Yuvraj Chudasama was good, picking up three wickets. Prerak Mankad remained unbeaten on 106 to guide his side across the line in the 35th over.

Probable XI

Vishvarajsinh Jadeja, H Desai, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Prerak Mankad, A V Vasavada, Chirag Jani, D A Jadeja, Samarth Vyas, Yuvraj Chudasama, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Chetan Sakariya

Delhi vs Saurashtra Match Prediction

Both Delhi and Saurashtra are coming off wins in their last outing and they will be high on confidence. The two sides will look to be at their best when they face off on Tuesday. Saurashtra have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: Saurashtra to win this encounter.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

