Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Goa vs Assam: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Goa will kickstart their campaign in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 as they meet Assam on the opening day of the competition.

Assam and Goa are placed in Elite Group E alongside Punjab, Rajasthan, Railways and Services. Goa will look to perform better than last year, where they finished fifth in Elite Group A with a single win and four losses.

Assam, on the other hand, finished second in the Plate Group with five wins in as many matches. However, they are placed in an elite group this time, and it would be difficult for them to register even a single win.

It will be tough for Goa and Assam to advance to the next round from their group, but both sides will try to notch up maximum-possible wins under their belt to have a good season.

Goa vs Assam Match Details

Match: Goa vs Assam, Round 1, Elite Group E, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: December 8th, 2021, Wednesday, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi

Goa vs Assam Pitch Report

The surface is suitable for batters, but it offers an even contest between the batters and the bowlers. The team winning the toss is likely to field first.

Goa vs Assam Weather Forecast

A bright sunny day is predicted in Ranchi on Wednesday. The chances of precipitation are only 10%, while the temperature is likely to stay between 14 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Goa vs Assam Probable XIs

Goa

Eknath Kerkar, Aditya Kaushik, and Shubham Rajane will lead the batting unit, while Lakshay Garg and Suyash Prabhudessai will be the key all-rounders for Goa. Shrikant Wagh and Felix Alemao will lead the bowling attack for their side.

Probable XI:

Aditya Kaushik, Lakshay Garg, Eknath Kerkar, Shubham Ranjane, Suyash Prabhudessai, Darshan Misal, Deepraj Gaonkar, Amit Yadav, Amogh Sunil Desai, Felix Alemao, Shrikant Wagh

Assam

Pallavkumar Das, Denish Das, Abhishek Thakuri, and Riyan Parag are likely to form the batting core. Along with Rajjakuddin Ahmed and Mukhtar Hussain, Pritam Das is expected to take care of the bowling duties.

Probable XI

Amlanjyoti Paresh Das, Mukhtar Hussain, Amit Sinha, Riyan Parag, Saahil Jain, Pallavkumar Das, Pritam Das, Abhishek Thakuri, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Roshan Alam, Denish Das

Goa vs Assam Match Prediction

Both teams are coming to this contest after a disappointing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign. However, Goa managed to stun the champions Tamil Nadu there, and they will be carrying their confidence into this tournament. Moreover, Goa have more experience of playing the game's longer format.

Prediction: Goa are likely to win this contest.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

